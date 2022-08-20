Read full article on original website
California targets local recall election ‘hyperpartisanship’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California’s local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters’ will. Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a...
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
Primary results from Florida, New York, Oklahoma; 6 months of war in Ukraine; Heche laid to rest
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. The system that deluged Dallas earlier this week slowly slides into the southeast, where flood watches continue for Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Wisconsin governor calls for tax cut as rival tours Kenosha
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $600 million annual tax cut on Tuesday — an election year proposal that Republican legislative leaders rejected as a “vote-buying ploy. Evers announced the proposed cut at the same time as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was...
Sandra Deal, wife of Georgia ex-Gov. Nathan Deal, dies at 80
DEMOREST, Ga. (AP) — Sandra Deal, the wife of former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who was noted for her advocacy of early literacy during her husband’s two terms, died Tuesday at age 80. The Deal family announced that Sandra Deal died Tuesday from breast cancer that metastasized into...
Drought disaster declared; city restricts outdoor irrigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack declared Monday all five of Rhode Island’s counties as “primary natural...
Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
Beshear calls special session to take up flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The special session will begin Wednesday and is expected to last three days. Lawmakers and Beshear’s administration...
Idaho special session aims for tax cut, education spending
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday called a special session of the Legislature starting next week aimed at using part of the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a record $500 million income tax rebate this year to help residents cope with increased food and gas prices due to inflation.
Utility: Guarantee for large offshore wind farm ‘untenable’
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving Dominion Energy Virginia’s application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm will force the utility to scrap the project, Dominion said in a filing this week. The...
Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is California girl
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy Tuesday confirmed that a body found inside a car submerged in a Northern California reservoir is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared after going to a large youth party earlier this month, authorities said. No other results of the autopsy were released...
Woman dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flood
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Arizona woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding four days ago at Utah’s Zion National Park, officials said Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters, ending a four-day search, Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release.
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. A Tennessee Highway...
