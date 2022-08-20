Rams COO Kevin Demoff cracks joke about Tom Brady-'Masked Singer' theory

Tom Brady set off some alarms recently when Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that the quarterback was taking a leave of absence “to deal with personal things.” Bowles said just this week that there’s “no definitive date” set for Brady’s return, but he did mention that Brady would miss Week 2 of the preseason against the Titans.

Speculation ran rampant about where Brady might be or why he’s taking a leave of absence right before the season, but the craziest theory popped up on Reddit. One fan believes Brady is off filming for FOX’s show, “The Masked Singer”, which is why he had to be secretive about his whereabouts and reason for leaving.

Long story short, Brady already signed a deal with FOX Sports, which draws a connection to the show because it’s carried by FOX. If Brady revealed he was on the show, it would ruin any potential surprise when it eventually airs. And the Reddit user discovered that there’s supposedly a filming session on Aug. 20, which is the date of the Bucs-Titans game Bowles said he would definitely miss.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff caught wind of this wild theory and joked about it during the Rams-Texans broadcast on Friday night.

“Hopefully Tom Brady will still be on the ‘Masked Singer’ by the time we go to Tampa in November. So, if that’s the case, maybe we’ll have a chance,” he said.

Andrew Siciliano then asked Demoff if he believes everything he reads on Reddit.

“I do believe everything I read on Reddit. It says ‘The Rams are excellent’ on Reddit all the time,” Demoff joked.

Brady will probably be back soon, and barring injury, he’ll be on the field against the Rams on Nov. 6 when these two Super Bowl contenders square off in Tampa Bay. It is fun to speculate about where Brady might be, and the “Masked Singer” theory makes a lot of sense.