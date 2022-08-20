Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
hypebeast.com
TITAN x Nike LeBron 19 Low “Beyond The Seas” Draws from the Fabled Ultramar Creature
Basketball is more than just a sport to the people of the Philippines, it’s a way of life. And one retailer that’s constantly and outwardly expressing Southeast Asian nation’s love for the sport is TITAN which has been fortunate enough to join forces with the likes of Jordan Brand and.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Hyperdunk X Makes a Return With a Nod to the Denver Nuggets
Reactivates its Hyperdunk X silhouette after a couple of years of hiatus since 2018. The shoe is known to be Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic’s favorite and in turn, the latest colorway takes after the Serbian player’s name. First introduced back in 2008, the Hyperdunk series was the...
Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade
Los Angeles' most recent move could lead to re-ignited Lakers-Nets trade talks.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Norm Nixon Reflect on Injuries, Magic Johnson’s Heroics During 1980 Title Run
With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sitting out, the LA Lakers clinched the 1980 NBA title with a Game 6 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Norm Nixon Reflect on Injuries, Magic Johnson’s Heroics During 1980 Title Run appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives a Fall-Friendly "Tartan" Makeover
Following the reveal of a tropical “Tiki Leaf” colorway earlier this month, the Air Jordan 1 Mid silhouette now arrives in “Tartan” details just in time for Fall. The last time in recent memory tartan prints made their way onto a Nike silhouette was with the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Employee of the Month,” a nod to Eddie Murphy‘s character Akeem in Coming to America.
Lakers: Watch LeBron James and Jayson Tatum Pull Off Jaw-Dropping Alley-Oop
Lakers star LeBron James and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum connected for a picturesque alley-oop during the CrawsOver event in Seattle.
Ty Lue Shares Thoughts on John Wall Signing
LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue is excited to coach John Wall
hypebeast.com
A Ma Maniére Links With Jordan Brand for an Air Ship Collaboration in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
School is back in session for a plethora of students across the nation which means summer is whittling down to its last few weeks. And before the warmest season of the year concludes, sneaker brands such as. ,. , New Balance and more are making it a point to fire...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Varsity Red"
The Jordan Brand is taking flight and bringing one of its classic low-top silhouettes to new heights. With its newest release of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High, the footwear brand is introducing a platform version of its coveted high-top. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High arrives in a “Varsity...
Complex
Allen Iverson on Having Sneakers People Still Chase 25 Years Later
Sustaining a signature sneaker line’s popularity through different eras isn’t easy. Consumers are trained to want the newest and trendiest styles, and what’s hot today may not hold the same weight a few years from now. There’s only an elite handful of athletes with namesake lines that have maintained interest over the span of decades. Think about it: You can probably count them all on one hand. One such player is Allen Iverson, whose second Reebok shoe, the Answer DMX, celebrates its silver anniversary this year.
NBA・
NBA Twitter Goes After Udonis Haslem After Re-Signing With The Miami Heat
Fans on social media mock Haslem’s lack of playing time over the past few seasons.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid "True Blue" Has a Fall Release Date
Following in the footsteps for the Air Jordan 1 Low, the Jordan Brand has revealed a similar new colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The classic mid-top offering arrives boasts a clean, crisp white leather upper. Grey overlays offset the white and while the true blue hue highlights the Swoosh, laces, tongue labels and inner linings. Rounding out the design of the shoe is the white midsole and blue outsole.
hypebeast.com
Fan Week at the US Open Tennis Championships Returns In Stellar Fashion
The tennis world is still recovering from news of Serena Williams’ retirement and unexpected departure from the court and media circuit. The announcement of Williams’ great exodus arrives ahead of this year’s US Open slated to dominate the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, starting August 29 through September 11. Tennis fans need not fret if they’re unable to make the festivities. Fan Week is right around the corner, and this year, the six-day event has plenty of curated activations in store for eager fans. Free of charge and open to the public, Fan Week at the US Open Tennis Championships starts Tuesday, August 23 and will run until Sunday, the 28.
