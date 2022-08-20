Golden Knights' 2021-22 Defensemen: MVP, Most Improved, Top Rookie

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore led the way for the team's defense in the 2021-22 season.

While the Vegas Golden Knights took a step backward this past season, there are always positive aspects of the season to take away.

As training camp for the 2022 season approaches, it's time to take one last look in the rearview mirror and give respect where it is due.

Here are my Most Valuable Player, Most improved Player, and Rookie of the Year awards for last season's Golden Knight defensemen:

MVP: Shea Theodore

Theodore and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo were clearly the two best defensemen for the Golden Knights in the 2021-22 season.

Defensively, Pietrangelo had a more impressive campaign, but Theodore proved to be the most prominent threat of all of Vegas' defensemen.

The original Golden Knight finished the season as the Golden Knights' third-highest scorer, having recorded 14 goals and 38 assists for a total of 52 points. Those three categories were all career-bests for Theodore .

The 27-year-old defenseman also tallied 97 blocks and 60 takeaways.

Most Improved Player: Zach Whitecloud

Whitecloud proved this past season that he deserves an increase in minutes with the Golden Knights.

The young defenseman made a big leap, having scored 19 points with a plus-minus rating of +21. Whitecloud also registered 115 blocks and 13 takeaways, both of which were career-highs.

The 25-year-old Canadian was an original Golden Knight, but has yet to appear in a 60-plus game season for the club.

Whitecloud only managed to put up 12 points, 75 blocks, and nine takeaways in the 2020-21 season.

Rookie of the Year: Daniil Miromanov

There was not much to choose from for this pick, so naturally, after an 11-game season, Miromanov gets the nod.

In his 11 games, Miromanov recorded six blocks, five hits, and one takeaway while also adding an assist.

While the rookie gets this honor by default, he did make some solid use of his time on ice with the club.

Should Vegas have a healthier 2022 campaign, Miromanov might not get the call up from Henderson that he got last year.

Regardless, the NHL experience he gained last season can only help the young defenseman going forward as he works to be a potential full-time NHL player.

