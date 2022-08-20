Read full article on original website
Related
aroundptown.com
Brooks To Celebrate 50th
Ernie and Gail Brooks will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5. They were married in Morrison in 1972. The couple has two children, Melissa Brooks and friend Tim and Jeremy (Kelly) Brooks. They also have four grandchildren; Braiden, Koby, Jakob, and Ellah Brooks. Congratulations can be sent to...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Library News
Every third Tuesday at the Prophetstown Library our book club meets at 2 p.m. Anyone is welcome to join. This month’s book choice is “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown. Feel free to stop by the library or call, and we will get the book for you!
aroundptown.com
PLT vs EMS Volleyball (photos)
The PLT and Erie Middle School volleyball teams began their seasons on Tuesday afternoon in Prophetstown with a clash of future Panthers. In the 7th grade contest the teams split the two sets with Erie taking the first PLT 13 – EMS 21 and the Prophets grabbing the second PLT 21- EMS 15.
aroundptown.com
Panther X-Country Opens At Rocket Invite (photos)
The EP Panther cross country team opened its 2022 campaign at the Rock Fall Rocket Run on Tuesday afternoon at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. The young Panthers have just one senior on their 27 member roster and are coming off a season which saw the girls qualify for sectional and the boys running in the state finals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aroundptown.com
Erie Schools Welcome New Staff
Each year Aroundptown.com does a quick profile of new teachers and staff in the school districts. This edition introduces the new faces that will seen in the Erie School District this school year. Michelle Buri. Hometown- West Chicago is where I grew up but I now reside in Fenton. Family...
aroundptown.com
Erie Green Lights New Elementary School
The ECUSD school board held its August board meeting this past Monday, with a focus on the fiscal year 2023 budget and moving forward with the building of a new elementary building. Facilities Plan. The board gave unanimous approval for moving forward with the building of the new elementary building...
aroundptown.com
Panther Golf Stays Busy
The EP Panther Boys Golf team’s season continues to roll along. After last week’s season opener against Oregon, the Panthers headed to Rock Falls before they faced Bureau Valley and Kewanee on Monday. On Wednesday the Rockets edged out the Panthers 171-181. Monday of this week the Panthers (204) fell in their 3-way to B.V. (168) and Kewanee (190).
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Fair Wrap; Judged Results (photos)
The 151st edition of the Whiteside County Fair came to close on Saturday following the always popular Demolition Derby. Publicity chairperson, Todd Mickley said that despite rain on and off over the last few days of the fair only one event, harness racing, had to be cancelled. “The timing of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
aroundptown.com
Rural Health Survey
Submitted by Madison Purvis, MD Candidate, Class of 2025 University of Illinois COM – Rockford. Prophetstown High School alumnus, Madi Purvis is working towards her MD and hopes to practice in a rural community some day. As part of her program she is asking local residents to participate in a short survey.
Comments / 0