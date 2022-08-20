Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Dodgers: Watch as Hanser Alberto Refuses to Leave Joey Gallo Alone
Joey Gallo rejoined former Rangers teammate Hanser Alberto in L.A., and the results have been great on the field and hilarious in the clubhouse.
Buck Showalter Makes Feelings On Yankees Return Very Clear
Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter will return to the Bronx on Monday night as the manager of the New York Mets. Showalter, who was never able to lead the Yankees to a World Series title, has managed games at Yankee Stadium as the away manager, back when he was with the Baltimore Orioles.
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Dodgers News: Onetime LA Righty Out for Season with Devastating Injury
Former Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel is out for the year for Philadelphia after injuring his shoulder.
Dodgers News: Doc Backs Questionable Decision from Monday Night Loss
Dave Roberts fully supported third base coach Dino Ebel after he sent Justin Turner right into an out.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
Look: MLB World Reacts To Heated Umpire Argument
Things got heated between MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. Following a very questionable strike call on All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, Bucknor quickly tossed Marmol who let him hear about it from the dugout. The MLB world reacted to the exchange on social media. "RAWR!!" commented...
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Set to Return for Dodgers
The Dodgers bullpen continues to get positive injury updates, including good news on Blake Treinen.
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History After Latest Pitching Appearance
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
Dodgers News: Top Prospect's Future Role With LA is in Question
Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot has strong outing against Marlins, but it might not be enough to secure his spot on the roster
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Dodgers News: Fireballing Right-Handed Reliever Could be Returning Soon
Dodgers reliever, Tommy Kahnle, is progressing steadily in his rehabilitation and is hopeful of returning to the Los Angeles bullpen sooner rather than later.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provided Misleading Information about Injured Veteran
Despite Dave Roberts' recent comments, pitcher Danny Duffy's season isn't quite over yet and has an outside shot to re-join the Dodgers.
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Dodgers News: L.A. Reliever in Disbelief Over His MLB: The Show Rating
Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte, currently out with an elbow injury, tweeted his faux distress about his low rating in the popular baseball video game.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Praises Joey Gallo's Hard Work in LA
Dodgers outfielder, Joey Gallo, has been working tirelessly with Los Angeles's coaching staff to "fix" his mechanics. Manager Dave Roberts has taken notice of the growth and says results are more and more consistent.
