NBA Betting Odds: How Will Magic Finish Next Season?

How does DraftKings feel about the Orlando Magic core?

With the NBA releasing the 2022-2023 schedule on Wednesday , sportsbooks followed suit, releasing their future odds for next season.

And the oddsmakers from DraftKings would not bet their life savings on the Orlando Magic youth.

According to its current predictions , the Magic sit tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the fourth-worst record for next season with the over/under set at 26.5 wins, with just the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs with less optimism from the site.

While this would be an increase from last year's 22-60 campaign, the Magic have its eyes set on contending for a play-in spot after an offseason of drafting No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and re-signing center Mo Bamba and guard Gary Harris to keep the band together.

“We saw some really encouraging moments with the young players on this team last season. But they still need to figure out how to win basketball games, and that takes a lot of time for a young group to figure out,” The Athletic said.

And that goal to taste postseason basketball for just the third time in the past ten seasons is something many across the organization believe can happen.

Fortunately for those buying into the core Magic group, they can be walking away with a good payday, with the odds to participate in the Play-In Tournament set at +1000. Only the Pacers hold worse odds in the Eastern Conference.

Part of this could be attributed to the Magic’s current strength of schedule, which according to Positive Residual , is the fourth-toughest in the league.

The Magic begin preseason on October 6th against the Spurs.