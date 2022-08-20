Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Only Murders in the Building: Paul Rudd Officially Joins Season 3 Cast
Hulu's sophomore sensation, Only Murders in the Building, concluded Tuesday with a season finale that packed several punches. One of them included the arrival of Paul Rudd, who appeared on the season finale as Ben Glenroy. Now, according to Variety, Rudd will be back for Only Murders in the Building...
TV Fanatic
Mireille Enos to Star Opposite Bob Odenkirk in AMC Dramedy Straight Man
Mireille Enos is returning to AMC. Deadline is reporting that the star who headlined The Killing for the cabler has joined the cast of Straight Man. The series keeps Bob Odenkirk in the AMC family following his role as Saul Goodman in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "Straight...
TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: Devil in Ohio Trailer, Dancing With the Stars First Look, and More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, August 22, 2022. Netflix has unveiled a full-length trailer for its forthcoming Devil in Ohio adaptation. "When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart," reads the logline.
TV Fanatic
General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton
One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year. Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton. Deadline first reported the news. Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020. Holly was presumed...
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Memories Are Made Of This
Romance, legal troubles, job offers, vacations, addiction, prison talk -- it's just another day with the O'Brien family!. Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 offered a little bit of everything, which is the norm for this family. But it feels like big things are right around the corner, and it could thrust this family into dark places.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 Online
Watch The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Bachelorette S19E7 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 7, family makes things complicated as Gabby and Rachel set off...
TV Fanatic
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Gets a Fiery Trailer
We are fast approaching the premiere of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Netflix has dropped a full-length trailer for the season ahead, which premieres on September 16. The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Spinoff in the Works at ABC
ABC is closing in on another franchise. Deadline revealed Monday that a spinoff of the hit series The Good Doctor is in development. Characters from the planned series will appear in an episode of The Good Doctor Season 6. The potential series will center on Joni, “a twentysomething woman who...
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10
Becky Butler describes her ordinary life, listening to Cinda Canning's podcasts, trying to take care of her alcoholic father, and working for the Mayor of Chickasha. One night, late, Mayor Tippen tries to get her to stay and have some wine. As she leaves, he tells her that she won't always be able to refuse him.
TV Fanatic
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In The Building's Cherien Dabis On Representation and Taking Risks
Cherien Dabis has directed four episodes of Hulu's wildly successful murder-mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building. Dabis was at the helm of the critically lauded silent episode "The Boy From 6B," (Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 7) which earned her a historical Emmy nomination for Directing.
I’m a personal assistant to Mary Fitzgerald from ‘Selling Sunset.’ Here’s the résumé that got me hired and what a day on the job is like.
Nicole Kramer cold-emailed her résumé to 'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald. She got a response over a year later and went on to ace the interview.
Olivia Wilde Broke Her Silence On The Viral Moment She Was Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis On Stage
"Sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Three-Show Crossover Confirmed for Premiere
Ever three shows set in the Law & Order universe started airing on one night, there has been much anticipation about the potential of a three-show crossover. Now, we have confirmation. “Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Mind Your Business
Raq is not playing around. Now that she's got the lay of the land and no competition, there is nothing Raq won't do to keep her position, whether that means bringing in old enemies or dispatching of (mostly) trusted soldiers. Raq drew a line in the sand on Power Book...
TV Fanatic
Knives Out Sequel Carves Out December Release on Netflix
The second chapter in the Knives Out franchise will be available to stream on Netflix this year. The streaming service revealed Monday that the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, will be available to stream around the globe on Friday, December 23. A theatrical release is planned, but...
TV Fanatic
Thor: Love & Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi Special, & More Get Disney+ Premiere Dates
Disney+ Day is fast approaching, and the streaming service has confirmed another string of premiere dates. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in theaters earlier this year, will be available Thursday, September 8. The flick has so far generated $737 million at the worldwide box office. Chris Hemsworth returns...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Becomes HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever
There was a great deal of excitement -- and apprehension -- going into the series premiere of House of the Dragon. As a spinoff of Game of Thrones, which had one of the most polarizing final seasons ever, there were certainly concerns about whether the series would be as big as its predecessor.
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: First Teaser Confirms 2023 Premiere on HBO
HBO chose the right time to start the promotional trail for The Last of Us, The White Lotus Season 2, and more upcoming series. The excitement for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 was off the charts, and premiering a super-tease of upcoming shows Sunday night was the best foot forward.
