ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

State Police to erect granite memorial for K9 Frankie

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are working to erect a granite statue of K9 Frankie, who was killed in the line of duty last month. The statue will be in downtown Fitchburg, where Frankie worked. A GoFundMe page raised over $9,000 to build it. Any extra funds will go to a nonprofit started in Frankie’s honor.
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
SAUGUS, MA
whdh.com

State Police investigating Saugus fatal pedestrian crash on Route 1

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Vermont man Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 on foot from Burger King near the Essex Street exit when he was struck in the left lane by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
SAUGUS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

BREAKING NEWS: Authorities investigating a double-fatal shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were killed in what appeared to be a double-fatal shooting in the City of Lynn, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said the victims were found dead around 3 p.m. Tuesday, after police were called to 98 Rockaway Street for a report of shots being fired.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

TSA at Logan confiscate ninja stars and daggers

BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents at Logan Airport confiscated two daggers and 10 ninja stars from a carry-on bag over the weekend. The man told TSA he mixed up his baggage. State Police then escorted the man to the ticket counter to move these items to his checked bag instead.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper

“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave

BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Officials said the child’s injuries are believed to be...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sunbeam Television
whdh.com

End of the Line, Yogi: Black bear seen across northeast Mass. captured and relocated

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear believed to have been sighted from Lowell to Woburn to, finally, North Reading, has been captured and relocated, according to police. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy said local and environmental police were able to immobilize a black bear over the weekend that was likely the same one seen multiple times since mid-July.
NORTH READING, MA
whdh.com

Essex District Attorney to announce indictment in 1986 murder

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a press conference Wednesday at his office to announce the indictment of a suspect in the 1986 murder of 20-year-old Claire Gravel. Gravel’s body was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on...
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Homicide investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
FALL RIVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say

SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park

QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy