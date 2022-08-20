Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
Related
‘Leo’ helped by LEO at Logan after bolting from a car during a passenger pickup
EAST BOSTON — Law enforcement officers at Logan Airport are credited with reuniting a wayward pup with her owner. The dog, named Leo, apparently took off during a pickup attempt at Terminal E. According to a post on social media, Troopers assigned to State Police-Logan were alerted Tuesday by...
whdh.com
State Police to erect granite memorial for K9 Frankie
FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are working to erect a granite statue of K9 Frankie, who was killed in the line of duty last month. The statue will be in downtown Fitchburg, where Frankie worked. A GoFundMe page raised over $9,000 to build it. Any extra funds will go to a nonprofit started in Frankie’s honor.
whdh.com
Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
whdh.com
State Police investigating Saugus fatal pedestrian crash on Route 1
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Vermont man Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Carlos Vasquez of Bennington was crossing the southbound lanes of Route 1 on foot from Burger King near the Essex Street exit when he was struck in the left lane by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old Wakefield man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
BREAKING NEWS: Authorities investigating a double-fatal shooting in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were killed in what appeared to be a double-fatal shooting in the City of Lynn, according to officials. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said the victims were found dead around 3 p.m. Tuesday, after police were called to 98 Rockaway Street for a report of shots being fired.
whdh.com
TSA at Logan confiscate ninja stars and daggers
BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents at Logan Airport confiscated two daggers and 10 ninja stars from a carry-on bag over the weekend. The man told TSA he mixed up his baggage. State Police then escorted the man to the ticket counter to move these items to his checked bag instead.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
whdh.com
1-year-old recovering after dog bite on Mass. Ave
BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital in Boston Monday afternoon after being bitten by a dog, according to officials. 7NEWS learned that a 1-year-old was injured sometime around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mass. Avenue. Officials said the child’s injuries are believed to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
End of the Line, Yogi: Black bear seen across northeast Mass. captured and relocated
NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear believed to have been sighted from Lowell to Woburn to, finally, North Reading, has been captured and relocated, according to police. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy said local and environmental police were able to immobilize a black bear over the weekend that was likely the same one seen multiple times since mid-July.
whdh.com
Essex District Attorney to announce indictment in 1986 murder
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a press conference Wednesday at his office to announce the indictment of a suspect in the 1986 murder of 20-year-old Claire Gravel. Gravel’s body was discovered in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly on...
whdh.com
Homicide investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year. According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
WCVB
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
Officials revealed cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that left one worker injured
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials revealed the cause of Friday’s explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed dozens of cars, boats, and even buildings. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the destructive fire...
whdh.com
BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
whdh.com
U-Haul of Harvard-bound mattress toppers catches fire on Mass Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - An exit off of the Mass Pike is back open after a rental truck full of mattress toppers caught fire, closing the Exit 131 ramp in the process. The two men driving the U-Haul truck said they were on the Pike when they noticed something was off.
WCVB
Pedestrian struck near Route 1 car dealership in Saugus, police say
SAUGUS, Mass. — A person suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle on Route 1 near a Saugus car dealership Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said they received a report from Saugus police at about 10 p.m. regarding a pedestrian crash...
WCVB
Family seeking dog owners after 4-year-old bitten at Quincy, Massachusetts, park
QUINCY, Mass. — A 4-year-old Milton, Massachusetts, girl has bite wounds on her leg after being attacked by a dog at a local park. The attack happened during an outdoor concert in Safford Park in Quincy last Saturday evening while Maelle was dancing with her older sister. The family said the dog was on a leash at the time, so the owners probably know about the incident.
Comments / 0