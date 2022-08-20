ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

YourArlington

How about some regret for the way Scott was treated?

The following letter by Roger House of Arlington was first published in the Aug. 23, 2022, Boston Globe, under the headline "Let’s ride down memory lane to when Baker took office and Beverly Scott resigned” and is republished with the author's permission. MBTA service will be a disaster...
ARLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s the concert lineup for Boston’s new MGM Music Hall

James Taylor, Bruno Mars, and others will play at the new concert venue and Fenway Park neighbor this year. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a state-of-the-art music venue located next to Fenway Park, is welcoming artists big and small during its few months in operation. The new 5,000-person venue, located...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Jennifer Hudson gives mega fans surprise of their lives in Boston

BOSTON — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave mega fans the surprise of their lives in Boston last Friday. Fans from singing sisters to a Berkley College of Music professor, who is also a multi-Grammy-winning recording engineer, showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos touting "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which premieres next month.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

‘Murders Before the Marathon’: A new documentary examines Waltham slayings and Boston Marathon bombing

A Boston journalist poses an uncomfortable question in the new docuseries: "If police investigated this thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?" On September 11, 2011 — the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — the town of Waltham was shaken by a triple homicide. No one has officially been charged in the slaying, but a new Hulu docuseries examines Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s ties to the murder, and questions why authorities have never charged anyone in the case almost 11 years later.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday

BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.

Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

North End Italian Feast This Weekend

If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

