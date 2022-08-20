Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Related
Want to Be In Movies? Be an Extra For This Film Shooting in Rhode Island
Looks like Olneyville New York System in Providence, Rhode Island, is up to more than just hot wieners these days. On Wednesday, it will be the setting for an upcoming independent short film, and this is your shot to be an extra in the production. Olneyville New York System Will...
YourArlington
How about some regret for the way Scott was treated?
The following letter by Roger House of Arlington was first published in the Aug. 23, 2022, Boston Globe, under the headline "Let’s ride down memory lane to when Baker took office and Beverly Scott resigned” and is republished with the author's permission. MBTA service will be a disaster...
WCVB
Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
One of Halloween Horror Nights’ Haunted Mazes is Inspired by New England This Year
Spooky season is coming up fast, and many places are preparing for it in a variety of ways. There are many ways to enjoy the spooky season in New England, whether it is going to Salem, MA, going to one of the many haunted houses, attending Canobie Lake Park's Screamfest, or more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston Globe
Here’s the concert lineup for Boston’s new MGM Music Hall
James Taylor, Bruno Mars, and others will play at the new concert venue and Fenway Park neighbor this year. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a state-of-the-art music venue located next to Fenway Park, is welcoming artists big and small during its few months in operation. The new 5,000-person venue, located...
WMUR.com
Jennifer Hudson gives mega fans surprise of their lives in Boston
BOSTON — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave mega fans the surprise of their lives in Boston last Friday. Fans from singing sisters to a Berkley College of Music professor, who is also a multi-Grammy-winning recording engineer, showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos touting "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which premieres next month.
‘Murders Before the Marathon’: A new documentary examines Waltham slayings and Boston Marathon bombing
A Boston journalist poses an uncomfortable question in the new docuseries: "If police investigated this thoroughly, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing?" On September 11, 2011 — the ten-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — the town of Waltham was shaken by a triple homicide. No one has officially been charged in the slaying, but a new Hulu docuseries examines Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s ties to the murder, and questions why authorities have never charged anyone in the case almost 11 years later.
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday
BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Satanic Temple’s SatanCon to be held in Boston in 2023
The Satanic Temple’s next SatanCon is going to be held in Boston. The Salem-based organization’s SatanCon 2023 will be in downtown Boston from April 28-30 with the theme being “Hexennacht.”. Hexennacht, also known as Witches Night, is a German holiday that occurs on April 30 and is...
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Boston Globe
They’re baaaack. Home buyers go where they swear they never would.
Returning to your hometown from the big city is the stuff of country tunes, sitcoms, and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves home for a fresh start and falls for the boy next door, the former nerd who swaggers into a high school reunion as a flashy billionaire.
‘Leo’ helped by LEO at Logan after bolting from a car during a passenger pickup
EAST BOSTON — Law enforcement officers at Logan Airport are credited with reuniting a wayward pup with her owner. The dog, named Leo, apparently took off during a pickup attempt at Terminal E. According to a post on social media, Troopers assigned to State Police-Logan were alerted Tuesday by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
dailyphew.com
No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because She Looks Different From The Others
Meagan Hanley, the founder of the Boston, Massachusetts-based A Place for Ace rescue facility for animals in need, realized she had to step in to save the dog when she learned that no one wanted to adopt her. Kleo the dog was kept at a shelter in San Antonio, Texas,...
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him. Jason Varitek spotted at Canobie Lake Park. Sometimes, it's tough to wrap your head...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
hot969boston.com
North End Italian Feast This Weekend
If your looking for something to do this weekend and your hungry. You love Italian food and going to the north end in Boston. This weekend is for you. A co-worker suggested that I attend the Italian Feast this weekend in the North end. Shoutout to Bostoncentral.com for posting the events for this weekend. If you want to know of other events in the North End just click on the link above.
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear has been apprehended in North Reading. The bear was humanely sedated, according to WCVB, and transported by officials to a wooded area where it...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0