Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are continuing to see prices falling at the gas pump. According to AAA, the national average price of a gallon of gasoline has fallen every single day since the record high of $5.02 per gallon on June 14th. In Kansas, the highest recorded average price...
$3.2M available to aid rural first responders in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced that $3.2 million in grants will be used to help rural first responders combat opioid abuse. These grants will go to fund training for “carrying and administering approved medication for emergency reversal of opioid overdose.” They are open for application by rural first responder […]
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much-needed rain remains elusive as expanded drought conditions continue in Kansas. Wichita is seeing one of the driest summers on record with many area farm fields left parched and scorched. So far this summer, the recorded rainfall in Wichita is 5.41 inches, down from the average of more than 13 inches between the months of June, July and August. Spun up dirt serves as a reminder of how little moisture it’s received this summer.
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the 30 highest-rated museums in Kansas
In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. See the top museums for Kansas.
KDOT employees celebrate service anniversaries
The Kansas Department of Transportation expresses its appreciation for employees celebrating state service anniversaries in September. KDOT is proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas. Those celebrating 40 years:. ●Kerry McDonald, Engineering Technician Senior, Topeka. Those celebrating 30 years:. ●Jamie Fischer,...
Sheriff: Texas man was transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Texas man on drug charges. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Honda Civic for allegedly speeding and displaying a fraudulent Texas temporary tag, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy arrested the driver, Daniel Avila-Lopez, 28,...
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
adastraradio.com
Evergy, Regulators Clash Over Costs of Kansas Energy Efficiency Program
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) – Evergy could soon receive approval for more than $96 million in energy efficiency programs in Kansas meant to lower carbon emissions — and customers’ bills. But the proposal is in a precarious position. “I want to be excited, but I also know...
hppr.org
Voters kept abortion legal in Kansas, but clinics can’t keep up
WICHITA, Kansas — Abortion remains legal, if tightly restricted, in Kansas. That doesn't mean it's easy to get an appointment. On the sidewalk outside the Trust Women clinic in Wichita, anti-abortion protestors shout at cars turning into the parking lot, recording their license plates. Most come from out-of-state now,...
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
KDHE: 11 new COVID deaths since August 17
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,075 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 17 to Wednesday August 12, for a total of 858,613 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 11 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,947. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
KCTV 5
Kansas concealed carry application numbers decline in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent legislative changes could account for a decline in concealed application numbers in Kansas for the most recent fiscal year. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the number of Kansans who apply for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently concluded 2022 fiscal year.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits
There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Of rain crows and sundogs
During a hot, dry spell a few years back, a friend told me she’d been hearing the call of a “rain crow” and asked me if I knew what kind of bird it was. She also said she had been seeing “sundogs” in the evening and that they were both supposedly predictors of rain. Now I remember someone’s grandpa talking about a rain crow when I was a kid, or storm crow as he called it, and I knew absolutely zero about sundogs, but given their supposed rain prediction powers, I delved deeper.
Kansas Public Radio
Joys of an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet
Some things just sound All-American, whether they are or not. Take the All-You-Can-Eat buffet. This cornucopia of food was once commonplace, here in the land of plenty. That's less true today. And maybe that's why Commentator Rex Buchanan swells with excitement whenever he encounters such a large and varied display of food.
AOL Corp
Sheriff’s office investigating after personal watercraft rider drowns in Kansas lake
A personal watercraft rider drowned Sunday at a Kansas lake about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, according to officials. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday and found a person unresponsive, according to a news release on Facebook. Bystanders told deputies they pulled the unresponsive personal...
Tallman on school funding and test scores
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards reminds us that the school finance situation is finally stabilized in Kansas. "The sixth year of the Gannon phase in is the first year of what might be called presumed constitutionality," Tallman said. "Anything can be challenged, but at this point, I think the court would say to the legislature, you did what you said you were going to do and what we said had to be done to get back to those standards that were really agreed upon over a decade ago."
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0