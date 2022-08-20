ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check

By Amara Enyia
 4 days ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

W hile cash may be king, reparations are about much more than a check. Compensation is just one of five required elements for reparations as defined by the United Nations. The other four are acknowledgment, restitution, rehabilitation and cessation and non-repetition. And while the notion of compensation may resonate most strongly with people (and rightly so), reparations are also about the systems, structures and institutions built on a history of anti-Black racism that has ensured Black people would never have the cash on hand to convert to wealth that would allow them to thrive.

When a first-of-its-kind Guaranteed Basic Income Program in Chicago launched last month in which 5000 residents would receive $500 a month for one year, 176,000 households applied. The program is one of the nation’s largest monthly cash assistance programs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated, “Putting cash directly into the hands of people who need it most is one of the most efficient and effective ways for us to support residents working hard to regain economic stability.”

People need cash. This is obvious as families struggle with inflation, making purchasing necessities like food, gas and baby formula increasingly difficult. Many are still reeling from the economic shocks wrought by Covid-19 – a virus that insists on cementing its staying power by mutating into new and elusive strains.

Amid all of this, the drumbeat for reparations beats ever more loudly. National coalitions are pressuring the Biden Administration to advance HR-40 legislation via Executive Order, while other local, state and federal groups are forming commissions and holding town halls and teach-ins on reparations. Even philanthropy is taking a closer look at the issue from a U.S. and international lens.

Big players in philanthropy like The Rockefeller Foundation are supporting leaders working on reparations who are convening experts, practitioners and advocates to understand the reparations landscape better. The Macarthur Foundation is doing the same through a time-bound equitable recovery initiative. This moment demands clarity on the focus of reparations advocacy; what it is, what it is not and every interpretation in between.

By almost every metric and nearly every policy area, Black people have struggled for equity and justice in a society that has been hesitant and timid about correcting documented harms. A recent New York Times article on Haiti lays bare how global financial institutions and governments contributed to Haiti’s economic, social and political devastation. Yet, right here in the United States, we have a tax system that privileges wealth over income while the federal government had – in fact, and at times by law – excluded Black people from the mechanisms that white Americans were able to take advantage of to build wealth like the GI Bill and FHA loans. The federal government was also complicit in taking land from Black farmers. A 2022 study showed that African-American farmers lost about $326 billion worth of land in the U.S. due to state-sanctioned discrimination during the 20th century.

Our financial institutions are still deeply engaged in practices that rob Black people of opportunities to build wealth, making closing the racial wealth gap a Sisyphean endeavor. A 2020 study of JP Morgan Chase’s lending practices in Chicago found that the bank lent more to one predominantly white Chicago neighborhood than to all of Chicago’s Black neighborhoods combined. Homeownership is one of the most secure pathways to building wealth – and critically for Black people, generational wealth. Yet, a 2021 study by Freddie Mac found that Black and Latino loan applicants receive lower home appraisal values than White applicants.

If the systems constructed based on the harm are left intact, a cash payout is merely a temporary salve on a gash that – 400 years after the end of the Transatlantic Slave Trade – remains open, irritated by the repeated aggravation of the wound from police killings to ongoing housing discrimination, to health disparities and other metrics that show the effect of anti-Black policies.

While direct cash payments are important and essential, to make a check, the center point of reparations would be to overlook the fact that without the necessary transformations in the financial, taxation, economic, housing, and other systems, any checks issued would only be circulated back into flawed systems that harm Black people.

True and honest Reparatory justice would entail a commitment to building systems that can meet the material needs of Black people; it is, however, noteworthy that such a commitment is not just good for Black people – it’s good and essential for the proper functioning of a just and equitable society.

Dr. Amara Enyia is the Manager for Policy and Research at the Movement for Black Lives and President of Global Black. She is also a strategist and public policy expert working on local and national policy and international affairs/foreign policy with expertise in Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America.

OP-ED: For Reparations, Black America Needs Power, Not New Names

The One Story: The Movement For Reparations Is Quietly Gaining Momentum, But The Fight Is Far From Over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaUlw_0hOi5aou00

The post Op-Ed: Reparations Must Be More Than A Check appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 357

Josh Brillhart
2d ago

Let's take money from people who've never owned slaves and pay it to people who've never been slaves. If that isn't a liberal agenda I don't know what is.

Reply(11)
383
Truth Bomb Deal With It
2d ago

Reparations have already been paid out. Affirmative Action, black colleges and universities, preferential selection for higher education, job placement specifically for blacks only, bank loans for black owned businesses. It’s all there, and more.

Reply(10)
251
Robert Rinehart
4d ago

I'd say they got reparations when they burned and looted shops out west and they continue their grab and dash to this day.I relatives who served in the Civil War do I get reparations for the hell they went through.🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑

Reply(19)
197
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
Fox News

It looks like the FBI and Justice Department have 'chosen a side' to too many Americans: Rep. Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart asserted that it looks to too many Americans that the FBI and Department of Justice have "chosen a side" Friday on "Special Report." REP. STEWART: I'm concentrating entirely on FBI and Department of Justice leadership. And my point was, it appears to too many people that they've chosen a side. The American people, they look at the treatment of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and they say, "Well, were they treated the same?" They look at Hunter Biden and Donald Trump and say "were they treated the same?" Here's another one that really troubles me. We know that there were leaders of the FBI who lied to the FISA court. That's just not disputable any longer. They lied to Congress, among other things. Six years later, their cases are still under review. They haven't been disciplined. And the American people look at that and they say, "Well, are they being treated the same?" And it is a crisis of leadership for Director Wray.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
