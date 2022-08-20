Read full article on original website
The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Just Slammed the Competition
The 2022 Chevy Silverado just won big. It's the best pickup truck. See why owners of the Chevy Silverado 1500 are the happiest. The post The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Just Slammed the Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD spy shots: Big changes pegged for cabin
Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 was updated for the 2022 model year following a full redesign for 2019, and the truck's heavy-duty big brother, which received its own full redesign for 2020, will be updated soon as well. A prototype for the updated Silverado HD, which looks to be the posh Silverado...
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Chevy Silverado is a good truck, but it's not perfect. Here's why you should totally buy the new Silverado - and why you might want to skip it. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy?
If you're looking for your next pickup truck, there are some half-ton models you should avoid. Which ones are they? The post What’s the Worst Full-Size Truck You Can Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
Dodge Challenger Goes Full Dukes Of Hazzard Running From Cops
They say life imitates art and art imitates life, which is why some people seem to think they can run from the cops, take their car off a sweet jump, and cross the county line to leave Boss Hogg behind. That’s one explanation we can think of for why this guy running from the cops in his Dodge Challenger decided to go full Dukes of Hazzard, launching the muscle car into the air. The guy is lucky this didn’t end far worse.
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022
The small SUV vehicle segment is extremely competitive. Here are some of the best small SUVs for the money in 2022. The post 3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Vintage 1963 Corvette Race Car Found After Being Parked for 44 Years!
The world is full of undiscovered treasures. Some people use metal detectors to dig up lost wonders, and others hunt garage sales for that pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow. Gearheads, however, search the classifieds for their automotive lost treasure. This is that story, but this time around it wasn't the high-tech interwebs, it was a printed ad in a small-time newspaper. Yep, those still exist.
MotorBiscuit
