ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A complete guide to Chris Hemsworth's known tattoos, from an 'Avengers' homage to family nods

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvHs2_0hOi5Cpa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnVTj_0hOi5Cpa00
Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has a couple of tattoos.

Jun Sato/WireImage

  • Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has a couple of tattoos, most of which are located on his arms.
  • The majority of his designs are inspired by his family members.
  • The actor also has a matching Avengers tattoo with four of his Marvel costars .
Hemsworth has his and his family members' initials along the outer part of his right forearm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxGdD_0hOi5Cpa00
Chris Hemsworth has a tattoo dedicated to his wife and kids on his right arm.

Jun Sato/WireImage

The letters C, E, I T, and S are aligned vertically, representing Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and their three kids: daughter India Rose and twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Pataky has the same tattoo on her left arm.

He has a tattoo inspired by Dr. Seuss' "Oh, The Places You'll Go" on his left bicep.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlqSl_0hOi5Cpa00
Chris Hemsworth has a tattoo dedicated to one of Dr. Seuss' most popular books.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

"It was a book I read my daughter a lot when she was growing up," Hemsworth explained to Wired . "It's one of her favorite books."

The "Thor: Love and Thunder" star has a trio of tattoos on the inside of his left forearm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhfXi_0hOi5Cpa00
Chris Hemsworth has three tattoos drawn by his daughter, India.

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

He has a dharma wheel with eight points and two stars, which Hemsworth said were drawn by his daughter.

To commemorate his fan-favorite role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he got a matching Avengers tattoo with four of the original members of the group in 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9rnn_0hOi5Cpa00
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo are known for their Marvel roles.

Disney/Marvel; Robert Downey Jr./Instagram

The above photo shows Robert Downey Jr.'s tattoo, not that of Hemsworth.

Hemsworth, Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Clint Barton) got the same design in spring 2018.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk/Bruce Banner) chose not to get inked because he's "afraid of needles."

Hemsworth's Avengers tattoo is located on the right side of his torso.

The idea for matching tattoos came from Johansson and Evans. The design was created by Josh Lord, an artist at New York's East Side Ink who has also done several pieces for Johansson.

If you look closely at the design, it's packed with references to the original six, depending on the angle you look at the tattoo.

In a January 2019 interview with Revolver magazine , Lord said that he worked with the stars to create a tattoo that everyone agreed on and represented their Marvel journeys.

For example, the number six is visible, along with a big "A" to represent the group as well as symbols representing the characters. Lord also said that the actors' initials are "hidden in there."

Hemsworth's most recent tattoo is a geometric design on the inside of his right forearm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKuMk_0hOi5Cpa00
Hemsworth got a "trippy" new tattoo in 2022.

Chris Hemworth/Instagram

Hemsworth revealed the tattoo, which was inked by artist Dillon Forte, on Instagram in April 2022.

"Always fun catching up with @dillonforte," Hemsworth wrote. "What do ya get when ya mix an old mate, couple beers and a tattoo gun…some trippy sacred geometry."

Hemsworth told Wired that the sacred geometry ink could have various meanings, but to him, "it's just a cool little image."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"

Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
MOVIES
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Elsa Pataky
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tattoo Artist#New Tattoo
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter

Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
The List

Here's What Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like Going Makeup Free

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in front of our eyes as part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's mega-hit "Stranger Things." As telekinetically gifted teen Eleven, Brown has impressed with her range, leading to more grown-up roles in blockbusters "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and sequel "Godzilla vs. Kong," while she also led the charge as Sherlock Holmes's plucky kid sister in Netflix's own "Enola Holmes." Suffice to say, the British actor is just getting started with her Hollywood tenure.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

554K+
Followers
32K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy