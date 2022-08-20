A complete guide to Chris Hemsworth's known tattoos, from an 'Avengers' homage to family nods

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has a couple of tattoos. Jun Sato/WireImage

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has a couple of tattoos, most of which are located on his arms.

The majority of his designs are inspired by his family members.

The actor also has a matching Avengers tattoo with four of his Marvel costars .

Chris Hemsworth has a tattoo dedicated to his wife and kids on his right arm. Jun Sato/WireImage

Hemsworth has his and his family members' initials along the outer part of his right forearm.

The letters C, E, I T, and S are aligned vertically, representing Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky, and their three kids: daughter India Rose and twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Pataky has the same tattoo on her left arm.

Chris Hemsworth has a tattoo dedicated to one of Dr. Seuss' most popular books. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

He has a tattoo inspired by Dr. Seuss' "Oh, The Places You'll Go" on his left bicep.

"It was a book I read my daughter a lot when she was growing up," Hemsworth explained to Wired . "It's one of her favorite books."

Chris Hemsworth has three tattoos drawn by his daughter, India. Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The "Thor: Love and Thunder" star has a trio of tattoos on the inside of his left forearm.

He has a dharma wheel with eight points and two stars, which Hemsworth said were drawn by his daughter.

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo are known for their Marvel roles. Disney/Marvel; Robert Downey Jr./Instagram

To commemorate his fan-favorite role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he got a matching Avengers tattoo with four of the original members of the group in 2018.

The above photo shows Robert Downey Jr.'s tattoo, not that of Hemsworth.

Hemsworth, Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Clint Barton) got the same design in spring 2018.

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk/Bruce Banner) chose not to get inked because he's "afraid of needles."

Hemsworth's Avengers tattoo is located on the right side of his torso.

The idea for matching tattoos came from Johansson and Evans. The design was created by Josh Lord, an artist at New York's East Side Ink who has also done several pieces for Johansson.

If you look closely at the design, it's packed with references to the original six, depending on the angle you look at the tattoo.

In a January 2019 interview with Revolver magazine , Lord said that he worked with the stars to create a tattoo that everyone agreed on and represented their Marvel journeys.

For example, the number six is visible, along with a big "A" to represent the group as well as symbols representing the characters. Lord also said that the actors' initials are "hidden in there."

Hemsworth got a "trippy" new tattoo in 2022. Chris Hemworth/Instagram

Hemsworth's most recent tattoo is a geometric design on the inside of his right forearm.

Hemsworth revealed the tattoo, which was inked by artist Dillon Forte, on Instagram in April 2022.

"Always fun catching up with @dillonforte," Hemsworth wrote. "What do ya get when ya mix an old mate, couple beers and a tattoo gun…some trippy sacred geometry."

Hemsworth told Wired that the sacred geometry ink could have various meanings, but to him, "it's just a cool little image."