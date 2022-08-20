ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Previewing the Hurricanes Secondary Entering 2022

By Rowdy Baribeau
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158Trf_0hOi4sQX00

The Hurricanes’ secondary features one of the best, young safety trios in the country, but will Kevin Steele get the same out of the cornerbacks?

Miami has no shortage of young, experienced athletes in its secondary. Entering the 2022 season, the group as a whole is shaping up to be better than it was in 2021, filled with raw talent that indicates a lot of potential. Secondary coach Jahmile Addae and cornerbacks analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke have a good group to develop as the season goes on.

Last year, miscommunications and missed assignments were the most prominent issue for the secondary. Under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, whose defense at Auburn ranked in the top 20 nationally in four of his five years there, one can expect those issues to dwindle under his coaching.

While the group is young, it has versatility and contributors will have plenty of chances to prove it in Steele's defense. Much of the secondary is filled with plug-and-play types of players that can play anywhere in the secondary and inside the box. Here's a look at how the secondary shakes out for 2022.

Projected Depth Chart

Cornerback: Tyrique Stevenson, DJ Ivey, Chris Graves Jr.

Safety: James Williams, Brian Balom or Al Blades Jr.

Safety: Kamren Kinchens or Avantae Williams, Jalen Harrell

Cornerback: Daryl Porter Jr., Al Blades Jr., Malik Curtis

Nickel: Te'Cory Couch, Isaiah Dunson

STAR: Tyrique Stevenson, Kam Kinchens, Jaden Harris

The Breakdown

A notable missing name is Marcus Clarke , who entered the transfer portal on Friday. Clarke would have more than likely been a contributor in the defense, but his absence will be made up by experienced veterans and hungry freshmen. Jalen Harrell also has not been seen during camp so his status is up in the air.

DJ Ivey and Al Blades Jr . have been competing against one another and alongside each other for four years, going on a fifth. Both have found themselves in backup roles, but they are going to be contributors during the season. Blades has dealt with multiple types of adversity over the last three years, but is now fully healthy and ready to compete alongside Ivey. Ivey has four interceptions over his career at Miami.

The two starters on the outside are both transfers that Miami recieved over the last two years. Tyrique Stevenson made his way from Georgia in 2021 and was an instant impact player in the back end. Stevenson has the size and physicality of a safety and tackles like one as well. Daryl Porter Jr transferred from West Virginia this offseason and has made his prersence known over spring and fall camp. He's a feisty cornerback for his size and can also play nickel if needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXFYQ_0hOi4sQX00

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Miami's trio of James Williams , Avantae Williams and Kamren Kinchens is one of the top safety groups in the country and this year they'll be contributing from the very start. There are only two safety positions yet three uber-talented safeties to utilize. Avantae Williams can also play nickel corner, which he has done during the offseason and some of last year.

Kinchens is somewhat of the underdog of the group, with most of the hype following the pair of Williams. Surprising as it may seem, Kinchens has played more snaps than his counterparts. Kinchens may get looks at the STAR position which is Mario Cristobal's spin on the old STRIKER spot.

Stevenson, however, is the favorite to lead the STAR position, which is what he primarily played under Addae at Georgia. Freshman cornerback Jaden Harris has also been vying for the spot during fall camp. It's unlikely he gets the starting nod, but his physicality has been noteworthy over camp and seems like a fit for the position.

Brian Balom missed last season with a neck injury but could be the fourth safety in the rotation. He'll be battling with Al Blades who has been shifting between safety and cornerback.

James Williams seems like the only shoo-in for a safety spot because of his versatility and game-wrecking ability in the secondary and in the box. His 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame doesn't slow him down either as his strides cover ground quickly. He's one of the most talented players on Miami's roster and he'll be incorporated into the defense in a multitude of ways.

The nickel corner spot has been primarily occupied by Te'Cory Couch over the last two seasons and he figures to be the main guy this year as well. Isaiah Dunson has been pushing Couch in camp which has elevated his performance as well as his own. Couch has shifted outside at times when Stevenson goes inside at STAR, which could lead to the presumption the staff is more confident in Couch's size defending bigger wide receivers.

Miami signed a solid group of cornerbacks in the 2022 cycle and Chris Graves Jr. is one of the favorites to see the field early. Malik Curtis , a redshirt freshman could also crack the rotation, but was brought in mostly for his special teams ability.

Overall Thoughts

The entire team is anticipated to improve under Cristobal, but the secondary's progression was overdue.

For the Miami defenses of the past, far too many times would the front seven generate enough pressure or even give the quarterback to enough time to make a throw. Either way, the secondary wouldn't be there to back up the front end which was costly in third down and fourth down situations. Those issues may take time to fix, but this isn't Steele's first rodeo.

If Miami's secondary takes the next step as anticipated, they could have their most complete defense since their 2017 season. However, it is contingent upon the secondary's ability to make plays in the back end. Miami's front seven shapes up to be a strength, but if the secondary can't hold its own, the defense will have plenty of questions to answer during the season.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bills Released Veteran Wide Receiver Monday Morning

The Buffalo Bills waived a couple of players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin. The Bills didn't see Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract back in June. Austin spent last season with the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Blades
Person
Kevin Steele
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Marcus Clarke
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts

As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes Football#American Football#Auburn#Te Cory Couch
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
253
Followers
207
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy