High Point, NC

How Guilford County school is keeping high school football safe for students, spectators

By Daryl Matthews
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As football season starts for many high schools around the Piedmont Triad area, new safety protocols are also being put in place as huge crowds gather at school stadiums.

Counties around the state are putting school safety at the forefront before the school year starts and after-school activities like sports are no exception.

Southwest Guilford High School had its first home game Friday, as the start of the season begins, officials said they have planned to ramp up the safety for students, staff and spectators.

Brindon Christmon, Athletic Director for Southwest Guilford High School said the school has already had safety protocols in place such as prohibiting bags, food, drinks and from entering the stadium. He says the school has a no re-entry policy after the game starts. “The traffic in and traffic out in the same location and I think that helps us a lot with security as well.”

Christmon said as Southwest Guilford starts the football season, they have added more safety protocols in place to make sure people are inside the stadium to have fun with no worries. “We have three High Point police officers every year, we plan for this event, they are on high alert, they know what to look for, they’re very visible during the game.”

According to Christmon, they have now put three officers at the gate for people to see when they walk into the stadium, two stay there during the game, while the third continuously will walk around the stadium throughout the night. The sight of officers acts as a deterrent to people who could possibly think of doing anything wrong.

As the start of the school year nears and after-school activities and sports for students ramp up, officials are hoping people will still enjoy the games without worry anything bad happening.

“School has always been a place for kids to enjoy athletics and have school spirit and pride and we want them to feel safe in our community, especially the Southwest community,” said Christmon.

Cleaning crews set to remove mold from Guilford County jail

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cleaning crews will spend the next two months removing mold from inside the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   Ten newly released testing results reveal the extent of the problem and the time-consuming removal process in the 10-year-old facility.  Environmental experts found two types of molds around the housing units and […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Guilford Education Alliance helps get teachers supplies they need

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Making sure students have what they need in the classroom is expensive.  Guilford Education Alliance estimates teachers spend between $650 to $1000 of their own money on school supplies. The nonprofit wants to make sure teachers don’t have to cover those costs. It runs a teacher supply warehouse in Greensboro to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Groundbreaking for GCS schools this week

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) -— Guilford County Schools are breaking ground on six new school projects this week. It’s paid for by the $300 million 2020 school bond voters approved. School district officials plan to replace and renovate buildings, some more than 50-years-old.  The schools include Kiser Middle School, Claxton Elementary School, Brooks Global Studies,  Foust Elementary School, Peck Elementary […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem women make tennis more accessible in Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Getting more tennis racquets in hands has become a dream realized for Tiffany Noel and Caroline Downs. Both women were introduced to tennis before they were 10 years old and have experienced several opportunities through the sport ever since. “I’m in the Hall of Fame at East Forsyth High School for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
GREENSBORO, NC
Beloved NC State Fair food booth going away

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A beloved NC State Fair staple — a booth operating for more than 100 years — is exiting the annual fair for good, and taking its iconic country ham biscuits with it. The booth operated through a partnership of First United Methodist Church of Cary and White Plains United Methodist Church […]
CARY, NC
Greensboro seeks public comment in police chief search

The City of Greensboro wants public input to help in the search for a new police chief. The process includes a series of virtual meetings that begin this week. Greensboro officials say even before the job posting for police chief is crafted and advertised, they want to get feedback. Three meetings will be held on Zoom this month to collect that information — two this week and one on August 31.
GREENSBORO, NC
Guilford College athlete’s death ruled accidental drowning by Montgomery County medical examiner

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has revealed new details after a Guilford College student drowned near the Tuckertown Reservoir in Montgomery County. At about 3:56 p.m. on April 25, emergency crews responded to the Tuckertown Reservoir boat ramp on Highway 49 in Montgomery County after witnesses said 20-year-old Ahmad Brewington jumped off […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
