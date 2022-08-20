Read full article on original website
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
Wichita Public Library to eliminate overdue fees
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the Wichita City Council approved their budget for 2023 on Tuesday, included was the elimination of overdue fees at the Wichita Public Library. “Effective Tuesday, August 23 by the end of the day, borrowers will not be charged overdue fines for Wichita Public Library materials,” the Wichita Public Library website […]
The Wichita Starbucks that just voted to unionize is closed, but only temporarily
Last week, employees at the Starbucks at Central and Rock became the first in Wichita to unionize.
Support local vendors during Shop & Grub at Naftzger Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every third Sunday for the remaining months of Nov. and Dec., Festive ICT is hosting Shop & Grub at Naftzger Park, 601 E Douglas Ave, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Shop & Grub, a variety of vendors sell items such as accessories, art, home goods, jewelry, vintage clothing, wine […]
Wichita's 2023 operating budget passes…barely
The Wichita City Council approved their 2023 operating budget, which includes $107.9 million to fund Wichita Police, $54.5 million for Wichita Fire, and Public works and utilities for $37 million.
classiccountry1070.com
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
KWCH.com
Wichita city county approves 3rd party review of WPD
Removal of Hutchinson traffic signal cause for concern for some drivers. One bus driver for the Buhler School District said if the traffic signal is removed she may quit. Student Startup earns helping hand for teaching students to give back. Updated: 23 hours ago. Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury...
A business that serves liquid is coming to Delano, but it’s not a bar
There’s a business coming to Delano that serves liquid but is not a bar. It’s actually health-care related.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
classiccountry1070.com
Election workers needed in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County election office is looking to recruit more election workers ahead of the November election. In general, an election worker must be at least 18 and registered to vote in Sedgwick County. There are opportunities for students between 16 and 17-years-old, but they will need to fill out a different application.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area
The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Wichita City Council approves new housing incentive program
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved a new housing incentive program that will alleviate the cost of fixing or building a home in certain areas within the city. This two-year program will allow anyone living in the designated areas to get waivers or be reimbursed when fixing or building a new home. […]
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
Kansas American Legion honors fallen motorcyclist
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas American Legion announced earlier this week the passing of fellow Kansas American Legion Rider Dave Schoonover from Hutchinson Chapter #68. Officials say Schoonover passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident while on his way to the National Legacy Run. Those who knew...
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KWCH.com
‘Value Them Both’ recount in Sedgwick County reveals virtually same result, areas to improve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recount to the constitutional amendment vote concerning abortion rights in Kansas revealed a difference of just 86 votes from the original results in Sedgwick County. But the county did miss the Saturday (Aug. 20) deadline for that recount canvass after finding errors in the process some counters used.
KAKE TV
'It's the hardest decision': El Dorado daycare closes as child care staff shortages reach crisis levels
A childless classroom with walls more barren than usual and chairs tucked away. This is becoming more of a common sight at the child care center at First Baptist Church in El Dorado. Senior Pastor Jordan Friesen says “recently, we've been unable to house as many kids as we would...
