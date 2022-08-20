Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita to begin program to encourage more home building in the core area
The City of Wichita is starting a program this fall to encourage more home construction in the city’s core area. The program follows a strategy for infill housing an area that has aging homes, vacant lots and homes that need to be demolished. Interim assistant city manager Kathy Sexton recently told the City Council that the area has had only 91 permits for new construction over a three year period. She said some neighborhoods are in decline and there are opportunities to invest.
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Mental Health Hospitals Are So Overcrowded, Patients Have to Wait in Hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classiccountry1070.com
Election workers needed in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County election office is looking to recruit more election workers ahead of the November election. In general, an election worker must be at least 18 and registered to vote in Sedgwick County. There are opportunities for students between 16 and 17-years-old, but they will need to fill out a different application.
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers feeling strain from expanded drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much-needed rain remains elusive as expanded drought conditions continue in Kansas. Wichita is seeing one of the driest summers on record with many area farm fields left parched and scorched. So far this summer, the recorded rainfall in Wichita is 5.41 inches, down from the average of more than 13 inches between the months of June, July and August. Spun up dirt serves as a reminder of how little moisture it’s received this summer.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Child Care Center Closes After 60 Years
In a letter dated Aug. 19, and sent to parents of children enrolled in the El Dorado First Baptist Church Child Care Center, the church’s advisory board announced it will be ceasing operations effective Friday, Sept. 30. “It is inconceivable that we find ourselves now in the position of...
classiccountry1070.com
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A business that serves liquid is coming to Delano, but it’s not a bar
There’s a business coming to Delano that serves liquid but is not a bar. It’s actually health-care related.
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Kansas health official: During stroke, time is brain
When a patient suffers a stroke, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System knows time is the key to protecting the brain. "During a stroke, 32,000 brain cells die per second," said Julie Wiens, RN, Stroke Program Certification Coordinator with Hutchinson Regional. "Stroke victims who have blockages in the large vessels of the brain lose 2 million neurons per minute. We have a saying in stroke care. Time is brain."
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita City Council approves 2023 budget
Wichita City Council members voted to approve a budget for city operations in 2023, but there were squabbles over revenue that led to a split vote. The dispute is over a Revenue Neutral Rate that is now required by the Kansas Legislature for local governments in their budget process. The rate is a mill levy that holds the gross amount of property taxes constant each year, regardless of changes in property valuations. The city’s mill levy has been unchanged for 28 years, but property tax revenue has been higher because of increases in valuation along with new construction and development.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita School District Voters Will Decide On BOE Election Method
The Wichita school board is considering changing its election process. On Monday, board members voted 4-3 to let the public vote on November 1st whether school board members should be at-large or just represent a certain district. Under the current rules, all Wichita school board members are elected by voters district-wide.
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Former Wichita chiropractors, brothers, accused of $3.7 million in healthcare fraud
Court records allege the fraud occurred through several businesses between 2017 and 2019.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Public Libraries to No Longer Charge Overdue Fees
Wichita Public Libraries will no longer charge overdue fees, so long as you are within 30 days of checking the items out. The new initiative was approved within the City’s 2023, and goes into effect on Wednesday August 24th. While those with Wichita Public Library accounts will no longer...
Wichita chiropractor indicted, accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds
A news release says the man obtained $145,800 from two banks then used a third bank to conceal the money.
classiccountry1070.com
Budget adopted for Sedgwick County for 2023, with pay raises for county employees
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to adopt a budget for county operations next year that will total over $497.5 million, and commissioners also voted to exceed a tax rate that would be considered revenue neutral to support the budget. A new state law requires local governments to vote to exceed...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Chiropractor Indicted for PPP Loan Fraud
WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans for payroll, utilities, rent, and other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Interim Police Chief Moore announces he’s retiring
Wichita Interim Police Chief Lemuel Moore plans to retire soon, a spokesperson for the Wichita Pollice Department said Tuesday.
Comments / 0