American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
MMAmania.com
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”
Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history. It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman
SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards: Nate Diaz ‘definitely getting the shot’ at title with Khamzat Chimaev win
The new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, has some ideas in mind for his first 170-pound title defense. Edwards scored one of the craziest victories in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) in UFC 278’s main event. Rematching the dominant reigning champion, Kamaru Usman, Edwards was well on his way to dropping yet another unanimous decision defeat as he did in their original Dec. 2015 encounter. That was until the final minute of the bout struck and so did Edwards, connecting with a picture-perfect left high kick, knocking out the “Nigerian Nightmare” and crowning “Rocky” as only the second British UFC titleholder ever (watch highlights).
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
UFC President Dana White shuts down rumors that Colby Covington is seriously injured: “He’s ready to fight and we’re making plans for him soon”
UFC President Dana White says Colby Covington is ready to fight and that the promotion is making plans for him to compete soon. Covington (17-3 MMA) has not stepped foot in the Octagon since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal this past March at UFC 272. Just days...
Gilbert Burns says he’s heard rumors that Colby Covington could be out until March: “He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well”
Gilbert Burns has suggested that Colby Covington’s injuries mean he could be out of the Octagon until at least March. Earlier this year at UFC 272, Colby Covington set out to put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal – and based on his dominant decision win, it seemed as if that’s exactly what he did.
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz mock Leon Edwards as ‘easy money’ — then die inside when ‘Rocky’ wins (Video)
I guess former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo never saw that “watery vengeance” clip from Missing in Action or he would have known that you NEVER laugh at someone you think is beaten until the fight is completely finished. Hopefully “Triple C” learned his lesson during the UFC...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal torches ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for UFC title snub, defiant ‘DC’ responds
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was part of the broadcast team that called Leon Edwards’ shocking upset win over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Cormier kept the conversation going on his “DC & RC”...
MMAmania.com
Training video leaks of Leon Edwards camp planning, drilling EXACT kick that starched Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Leon Edwards captured the welterweight title by throwing the exact same head kick that his coaches planned and drilled in camp leading up to UFC 278, because the people “Rocky” pays to identify strengths and weaknesses in his opponents not only do their job, but do it very well.
MMAmania.com
Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off
Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
MMAmania.com
UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Season 6, Ep. 5
While there’s no Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event this coming Saturday, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) brings the mixed martial arts (MMA) action we crave tonight (Tues., Aug. 23, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Last week’s Episode 4 produced a full house of contract winners. Nazy...
MMAmania.com
Seek and destroy! UFC 279 poster, new video trailer drop for ‘Chimaev vs Diaz’ on Sept. 10
Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will headline the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the promotion recently dropped a new poster as well as a “Seek and Destroy” video trailer to help fans get amped for next month’s blockbuster mixed martial arts (MMA) card.
MMAmania.com
Referee, judging assignments set for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279
Who will referee the welterweight main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz?. None other than veteran official Marc Goddard, who was appointed by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to handle headlining duties at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. That’s according to...
