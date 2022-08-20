Goiti Yamauchi has become a serious problem amongst the Bellator Welterweight division’s elite. Primarily a Lightweight throughout his Bellator career, Yamauchi, 29, began his run with the promotion in Sept. 2013 as a Featherweight and has gone on to rack up nine submission victories total, making him the record holder. Along with all-time Bellator submission leader, Yamauchi is also the first fighter in promotional history to earn wins and finishes in three different divisions after most recently scoring his biggest win yet at Bellator 284 two weeks ago (Aug. 12, 2022).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO