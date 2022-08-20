Read full article on original website
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Midnight Mania! Watch Israel Adesanya get shocked speechless by Leon Edwards’ head kick over Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards’ come-from-behind, walk-off head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 is one for the ages. For one, it was pretty much perfect technique. Edwards read his opponents defenses, feinted him into slipping and lower his hands, then placed his shin directly upside his temple. Textbook.
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Dana White to the rescue! UFC boss blocks USADA vampires after Paulo Costa blood beef
The bloodsuckers at USADA, charged with pre- and post-fight drug testing for UFC, used to have carte blanche when it came to drawing plasma under its “Whereabouts” policy, which is how dehydrated middleweight contender Paulo Costa got forced into a blood test in the waning hours of his UFC 278 weight cut.
Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October
Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Season 6, Ep. 5
While there’s no Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event this coming Saturday, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) brings the mixed martial arts (MMA) action we crave tonight (Tues., Aug. 23, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Last week’s Episode 4 produced a full house of contract winners. Nazy...
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
UFC fighter channels ‘The Undertaker,’ lands frightening tombstone piledriver finish on ‘Contender Series’ (Video)
Darrius Flowers scored a UFC contract on Week 5 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” by finishing Amiran Gogoladze just over a minute into their welterweight contest last Tues. night (Aug. 23, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Flowers was stuck in an...
Goiti Yamauchi ‘would love’ to challenge for RIZIN 155 belt while Bellator title picture gets sorted
Goiti Yamauchi has become a serious problem amongst the Bellator Welterweight division’s elite. Primarily a Lightweight throughout his Bellator career, Yamauchi, 29, began his run with the promotion in Sept. 2013 as a Featherweight and has gone on to rack up nine submission victories total, making him the record holder. Along with all-time Bellator submission leader, Yamauchi is also the first fighter in promotional history to earn wins and finishes in three different divisions after most recently scoring his biggest win yet at Bellator 284 two weeks ago (Aug. 12, 2022).
UFC 281 tickets, pre-sale information for ‘Adesanya vs Pereira’ on Nov. 12 in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to Madison Square Garden for the upcoming UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira” championship doubleheader pay-per-view (PPV) card, booked for Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 in the heart of New York City. Wanna go see it live?. UFC 281 tickets will available...
Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off
Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
Henry Cejudo, Ali Abdelaziz mock Leon Edwards as ‘easy money’ — then die inside when ‘Rocky’ wins (Video)
I guess former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo never saw that “watery vengeance” clip from Missing in Action or he would have known that you NEVER laugh at someone you think is beaten until the fight is completely finished. Hopefully “Triple C” learned his lesson during the UFC...
Denied! Khabib bans betting sponsorships in Eagle FC — ‘Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol’
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t have much say in what the promotion did while he was competing inside the Octagon, which was often splattered with sponsorship banners from gambling powerhouse Draft Kings, as well as booze boys Modelo. But now that Nurmagomedov is steering his own ship...
Midnight Mania! Brendan Schaub labels Michael Bisping the ‘Rosa Parks of British fighters’
Don’t look now, but mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter-turned quasi-comedian, Brendan Schaub, may have just dropped the silliest statement of his career. And that’s saying something. With no upcoming UFC event this weekend, the overall discussion in the MMA world continues to revolve around UFC 278. Most notably,...
Dana White ‘making plans’ for not-injured Colby Covington — ‘He’s ready to fight’
Two-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington is expected to make his return to the Octagon at some point in the near future, according to UFC President Dana White, despite an earlier rumor that “Chaos” was suffering from “very bad” injuries and sidelined until next March. Either...
Jose Aldo told Merab Dvalishvili it was his last fight — ‘I was a little bit heartbroken’
We very well may have seen Jose Aldo compete for the last time this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aldo’s resurgent three-fight win streak came to a halt on Saturday night after facing Georgian wrestling sensation, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, who picked up the unanimous decision win over the iconic former champion. After the fight, the two shared a moment in the Octagon on their knees exchanging words before Aldo potentially departed for the final time in his 39-fight career.
Dana White reveals Jon Gruden killed deal to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Las Vegas Raiders
Dana White leaves the majority of matchmaking to Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby, but is involved in putting together many of the bigger, monumental UFC fights. Apparently, he’s also involved in doing some similar big ticket work for the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view featured a special ‘UFC...
Jorge Masvidal torches ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for UFC title snub, defiant ‘DC’ responds
Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was part of the broadcast team that called Leon Edwards’ shocking upset win over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Cormier kept the conversation going on his “DC & RC”...
Tom Hardy wins gold in charity jiu-jitsu championship, nearly breaks opponent’s arm
Amongst the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, Hardy is primarily known for his leading role in the 2011 film, Warrior. More than 10 years later, and the movie star has continued utilizing his skills he learned in preparation for the part to good use. This past weekend, Hardy competed in...
Referee, judging assignments set for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279
Who will referee the welterweight main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz?. None other than veteran official Marc Goddard, who was appointed by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to handle headlining duties at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. That’s according to...
