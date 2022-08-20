ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”

Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Surprise! Jake Paul inks new opponent for boxing return in October

Social media attraction and part-time celebrity boxing sensation Jake Paul will make his return to the “sweet science” in October after recently putting pen to paper for a yet-to-be identified opponent. “The Problem Child” was previously attached to New York City showdowns against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled,” according to Paul.
Charles Oliveira: Pursuit of Conor McGregor bout in Brazil ‘sole reason’ for fighting Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has made it very clear that he wants to compete against Conor McGregor. Before “Do Bronx” can possibly get his hands on “The Notorious,” McGregor will first need to be cleared to return after suffering a nasty broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 (watch highlights). As for Oliveira, the most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion has to get through Islam Makhachev in UFC 280’s main event on Oct. 22, 2022.
Goiti Yamauchi ‘would love’ to challenge for RIZIN 155 belt while Bellator title picture gets sorted

Goiti Yamauchi has become a serious problem amongst the Bellator Welterweight division’s elite. Primarily a Lightweight throughout his Bellator career, Yamauchi, 29, began his run with the promotion in Sept. 2013 as a Featherweight and has gone on to rack up nine submission victories total, making him the record holder. Along with all-time Bellator submission leader, Yamauchi is also the first fighter in promotional history to earn wins and finishes in three different divisions after most recently scoring his biggest win yet at Bellator 284 two weeks ago (Aug. 12, 2022).
Watch: Russian promotion takes staredowns to new heights with skyscraper face-off

Russia just does combat sports a little bit differently. Mixed martial arts (MMA) knows no bounds when it comes to wackiness. Whether that’s holding fights in a pit, outside in the middle of a luscious mountain scape, on top of cargo containers above water, in the sand, with medieval armor on, five-on-five ... it’s practically all been done by now. Thankfully, we haven’t seen fights take place on top of super-tall buildings.
Jose Aldo told Merab Dvalishvili it was his last fight — ‘I was a little bit heartbroken’

We very well may have seen Jose Aldo compete for the last time this past weekend (Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aldo’s resurgent three-fight win streak came to a halt on Saturday night after facing Georgian wrestling sensation, Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili, who picked up the unanimous decision win over the iconic former champion. After the fight, the two shared a moment in the Octagon on their knees exchanging words before Aldo potentially departed for the final time in his 39-fight career.
Referee, judging assignments set for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Who will referee the welterweight main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz?. None other than veteran official Marc Goddard, who was appointed by Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to handle headlining duties at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) card on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. That’s according to...

