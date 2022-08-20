Read full article on original website
Former Wichita chiropractors, brothers, accused of $3.7 million in healthcare fraud
Court records allege the fraud occurred through several businesses between 2017 and 2019.
kfdi.com
Wichita Chiropractor Indicted for COVID-19 Loan Fraud
A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man for alleged crimes related to the CARES Act; the federal law that provides financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans...
Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
Two men charged for Wichita Murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month. According to court documents, Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by […]
KWCH.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after workplace accident in Great Bend
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A 53-year-old man is hospitalized in Wichita after a workplace accident in Great Bend. Wesley Medical Center confirmed Leo Sobba is at the hospital in critical condition. The Great Bend Police Department said police, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Bend Fire Department...
classiccountry1070.com
Budget adopted for Sedgwick County for 2023, with pay raises for county employees
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to adopt a budget for county operations next year that will total over $497.5 million, and commissioners also voted to exceed a tax rate that would be considered revenue neutral to support the budget. A new state law requires local governments to vote to exceed...
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
classiccountry1070.com
City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department
Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita School District Voters Will Decide On BOE Election Method
The Wichita school board is considering changing its election process. On Monday, board members voted 4-3 to let the public vote on November 1st whether school board members should be at-large or just represent a certain district. Under the current rules, all Wichita school board members are elected by voters district-wide.
KWCH.com
Community rallies around longtime Wichita police officers’ battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are gathering to lend a helping hand. Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer already spreading to his liver. The diagnosis came 45 days ago. The community rallied around Daniel and his family. Those close to officer Gumm know him for being a man with the heart to serve others.
Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Wichita woman convicted in decapitation loses appeal
In 2020, a Sedgwick County jury convicted Rachael Hilyard of the 2017 murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis.
Kansas Humane Society reunites dog with owner who suffered stroke
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) reunited a dog with her owner who had suffered a stroke. “I had a stroke and was away for a while, and my baby panicked and ran away trying to find me,” said Navy Veteran Robert Shelby. She left home on the […]
KWCH.com
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
