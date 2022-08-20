ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

kfdi.com

Wichita Chiropractor Indicted for COVID-19 Loan Fraud

A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man for alleged crimes related to the CARES Act; the federal law that provides financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Three new practitioners join Hutchinson Primary Care

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three more practitioners have joined the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates, a family practice clinic at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Joining the Hutchinson Primary Care Associates team will be Jessica Knight; Alex Jones; and Corwin Nozari. They will join Dr. Rogena Johnson, MD, who opened the clinic within the hospital in March 2022.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
NEWTON, KS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

2 charged in Kansas home invasion killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Two Kansas men accused of a home invasion killing made their first court appearance on Monday. Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, and Caviontay Conway, 21, both of Wichita were charged with First Degree Murder, burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Two men charged for Wichita Murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month. According to court documents, Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

City Council approves contract for independent review of Wichita Police Department

Wichita City Council members have approved a contract with a Chicago firm for an independent, third-party review of the Wichita Police Department. The firm of Jensen Hughes will look at policies and practices and the culture of the department. City Manager Robert Layton said this will be a professional assessment of the department’s culture, administrative policies and practices, standards of conduct, and efforts to ensure bias-free policing, as well as the process used by a citizens review board to look at complaints against the department. The city will pay over $214 thousand under a one-year contract.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita School District Voters Will Decide On BOE Election Method

The Wichita school board is considering changing its election process. On Monday, board members voted 4-3 to let the public vote on November 1st whether school board members should be at-large or just represent a certain district. Under the current rules, all Wichita school board members are elected by voters district-wide.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Community rallies around longtime Wichita police officers’ battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community members are gathering to lend a helping hand. Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer already spreading to his liver. The diagnosis came 45 days ago. The community rallied around Daniel and his family. Those close to officer Gumm know him for being a man with the heart to serve others.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release.  He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

