21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Police: Man struck by ‘unknown vehicle’ in Waterbury hit-and-run
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Main and Hill streets in Waterbury at 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to police. They found the male victim lying in the roadway, police said. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in
WATERBURY — A man suspected of in the homicide of a man outside a Waterbury restauant last week has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Joseph Whitaker, 32, has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Lechard Santos, 32, early Thursday, according to police. Bond was set at $2 million.
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged with multiple car burglaries in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes involving vehicle robberies. Tajay Hunter, 22, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday on four outstanding Manchester warrants. Hunter faces charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and burglarizing vehicles by breaking their windows on multiple occasions in the last five months, according to police. He stole numerous personal items, including two firearms and a Chromebook, this way, police said.
Register Citizen
New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
News 12
Bridgeport woman says disabled mother went missing for hours after getting off Greater Bridgeport Transit bus
A Bridgeport woman says her mother, who has Alzheimer's, went missing for hours Saturday and blames a city minibus driver for the situation. Carmen Agosto says on Saturday, she spent hours wondering where her mom was before she got a call that a good Samaritan had brought the 77-year-old to the police station.
Bridgeport man accused of assaulting woman in Norwalk arrested in Florida
A Bridgeport man accused of assaulting a woman in a Norwalk school last month has been arrested in Panama City Beach.
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
NBC Connecticut
Multiple AK-47 Style Rifles, Significant Amount of Narcotics Found During Investigation in Waterbury: PD
Police have recovered what they said were several guns including multiple AK-47 style rifles and a significant amount of narcotics during an investigation in Waterbury on Tuesday. The Waterbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force executed multiple search and seizure warrants for...
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant
Police have arrested a man who is accused of fatally shooting another man outside Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant in Waterbury last week. Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, is accused of shooting 32-year-old Lechard Santos, of Waterbury, early on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 18. Police responded to the restaurant...
Register Citizen
Police: Wethersfield jewelry store burglarized overnight
WETHERSFIELD — Police say a jewelry store at 1410 Berlin Turnpike was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Wethersfield police said they responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, police said they discovered forced entry had been made into the store, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck motorcyclist, 18, killed in Route 8 crash in Waterbury
WATERBURY — An 18-year-old Naugatuck man was killed Tuesday afternoon after state police said he lost control of the sport bike he was riding and crashed into a guardrail. State police said the rider, Rian Andrade, was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died. Andrade was riding a 2004...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NBC Connecticut
Exclusive: Family Of Loss Prevention Officer Shot at Manchester Mall Speaks Out
Three days after the shooting at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, the Macy’s loss prevention officer who was shot in the stomach is recovering in an intensive care unit. Tirsol Polanco, 27, of Bloomfield, is surrounded by family and his sister spoke exclusively to NBC Connecticut. The...
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Checks Stolen From New Canaan Neighborhood Were 'Washed,' Then Cashed, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County issued an alert to residents about a string of mail thefts. Officers investigated reports of personal checks being stolen from residential mailboxes in New Canaan on Ferris Hill Road and West Road, the New Canaan Police Department reported on Monday, Aug. 22. According to police, the...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting
HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Chief Search
Bridgeport, CT—Today the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) provided City officials with an status update regarding the Police Chief search for the City of Bridgeport. Twenty-seven applications were submitted to IACP. Of the twenty-seven applications, nineteen were selected to move on the second phase. This phase involved...
