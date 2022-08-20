Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
UPDATE: Anderson Police Dispatch tells WRTV Priceless and her son were found safe.
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her 18-day-old son are missing.
Priceless Velez and her son Sincere were last seen on Friday, August 19, at 3 p.m.
Priceless was last seen wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants and carrying a gray backpack and orange bag. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.
