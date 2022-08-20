ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXgWM_0hOi3X3B00

UPDATE: Anderson Police Dispatch tells WRTV Priceless and her son were found safe.

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her 18-day-old son are missing.

Priceless Velez and her son Sincere were last seen on Friday, August 19, at 3 p.m.

Priceless was last seen wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants and carrying a gray backpack and orange bag. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

