Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe

UPDATE: Anderson Police Dispatch tells WRTV Priceless and her son were found safe.

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her 18-day-old son are missing.

Priceless Velez and her son Sincere were last seen on Friday, August 19, at 3 p.m.

Priceless was last seen wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants and carrying a gray backpack and orange bag. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.