Summit Daily News
Sol Center hopes to break ground in Breckenridge in one month
Building Hope and the Family and Intercultural Center are nearing construction of their community-oriented Sol Center in Breckenridge. The planned food market, thrift store and office space aims to bring together both nonprofits in one location. The two organizations were once closely knit: from 2017 to 2019 Building Hope was...
Summit Daily News
Aspen High community heartbroken by student’s accidental death
ASPEN — The Aspen School District community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died accidentally on Thursday, Aug. 18. Carson Clettenberg, 17, was about to enter his senior year at Aspen High School. Pitkin County Coroner Dr. Steve Ayers said the cause of death was...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience is at odds with class-action settlement
Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the announcement as a public relations push and a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts announces opening dates as snow falls in Summit County and on Pikes Peak — signs that winter is coming
Snow has fallen on Colorado peaks. Hoosier Pass turned slick with sleet Monday. Some Summit County resorts have announced their opening days for the winter season. Summer seems to be wrapping up with fall on the way and winter following close behind. On Monday, Vail Resorts announced several opening days,...
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts plans to limit day passes to curb crowding, but some patrons suggest the company needs to go further
Along with Monday’s announcement of opening dates for its Breckenridge and Keystone properties, Vail Resorts said it will limit lift tickets sold during peak days. Keystone Resort announced a “mid-October” opening day, meaning the ski season could be less than 60 days away, and Breckenridge and Vail ski resorts both are set to open Nov. 11.
Summit Daily News
Reader photos: August snowfall hits Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
As of Monday, Aug. 22, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area had a light dusting of snow at its base area. In recent days, community members have spotted a few flurries around Summit County, including at the ski area and on Hoosier Pass. On Aug. 22, Vail Resorts announced several opening days...
Summit Daily News
Wildfire mitigation and trail improvements continue in Summit County as summer comes to a close
As summer slowly heads toward a close, outdoor projects to reduce wildfire risks and extend the life of local trails continue. Earlier this month, volunteers gathered to thin forest areas near Wildernest in order to reduce potential wildfire fuels near resident areas. Doozie Martin, programs manager of Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, said that the work days are a first step.
Summit Daily News
A majority of survey responses say the county should regulate short-term rentals based on perceived negative impacts
Respondents of a recent survey believe the county should take legislative action to offset negative impacts of short-term rentals, according to data gathered from Summit County government’s short-term rental survey that went live July 11. On May 24, the Summit Board of County Commissioners voted to begin a nine-month...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: I’ve seen a lot over the years, and my bucket list could change your life
I don’t circulate in liberal circles or know the names of famous Summit County liberals. In fact, I have trouble remembering anyone’s name unless they were in my third grade class at Douglas School in Minniapolis. However, if you want a liberal who has touched base with some...
Summit Daily News
Summer 2022 temperatures in Summit County have peaked at 83 degrees, on par with 20-year average
July is typically the warmest month in Summit County, and monsoonal rains have kept summer 2022 on par with the average high for the past two decades. According to historical data from the National Weather Service in Boulder, temperatures in Dillon maxed out this year at 83 degrees. Comparatively, the warmest month in 2021 was June, which had a maximum of 85 degrees.
Summit Daily News
Vail Town Council eyes ways to fund purchase of Vail Resorts’ workforce housing property if bid for condemnation succeeds
If Vail acquires Vail Resorts’ East Vail workforce housing parcel, formerly known as Booth Heights, where will the money come from?. The Vail Town Council held an Aug. 16 work session to talk about the 2023 budget. There was talk about forecasts — including slight declines this year in the lift and lodging taxes as well as the town’s real estate transfer tax.
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I get others to care about water conservation?
Dear Eartha, even with all the rain, my neighbor’s sprinklers are running every day. It drives me crazy. Is there anything I can do?. It’s downright discouraging to see sprinklers running in the rain, especially since we’re still in a drought. Yep, despite the deluge. Just last week, federal officials gave Western states more time to negotiate water cutbacks required to protect the Colorado River, which is used for drinking water, agriculture and power supplies.
Summit Daily News
Summit boys soccer falls to Battle Mountain in overtime
Summit High School boys soccer team head coach Jotwan Daniels often likens every 4A Western Slope league matchup to a playoff game atmosphere. Nothing could be more true for the Tigers first league game of the season against the Battle Mountain Huskies on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Much like a playoff...
Summit Daily News
Ballot measure for 2% short-term lodging excise tax in unincorporated Summit County to be included in Nov. 8 election
The Summit Board of County Commissioners approved a ballot measure that would seek to bring a 2% short-term lodging excise tax to unincorporated Summit County. Unincorporated Summit County includes areas within the county that are not within official town limits. The tax would put 2% on the rental fee, price,...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Short-term rentals, long-term problems
As the winter tourist season fast approaches and municipal ordinances move toward first and second readings, proposed short-term rental regulations are, once again, a highly contested public debate. There is no question Summit County’s economy is heavily dependent upon visitors to support its resorts and to sustain its many lodging and hospitality businesses. So figuring out how to balance the demand for short-term vacation rentals with the overall cost of real estate and permanent housing availability are important public policy questions.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: All investments come with risk, including Summit County’s housing market
All investments come with risk, and that’s just as true in Summit County as it is elsewhere. Homebuyers take on risk when they buy a home. Housing markets do decline, occasionally, historically, even though they’ve been on a rapid ascent of late. Making a leveraged investment in a home by taking on debt (i.e., a mortgage) increases that risk.
Summit Daily News
Dillon voters will make decisions in November on the town’s taxes for short-term rentals
Dillon voters will have the option of setting new lodging and excise taxes directed at short-term rentals on Nov. 8. The ballot initiative will offer voters the options of creating a 5% excise tax on short-term rentals and increasing its lodging tax from 2% to 6%. Council members voted unanimously to finalize the ballot questions Aug. 16.
