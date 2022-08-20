Learn more about Ciara, pop star and wife of Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson teams up with Centura Health to focus on 'Why Not You Foundation' 00:35

She's new in town, so Denver Broncos fans may or may not already be acquainted with Ciara, the pop singer and the wife of quarterback Russell Wilson. For those who are wanting to learn a little more about her, keep reading.

Ciara danced into the pop music scene with her first single " Goodies " released in 2004. In her next single, " 1, 2 Step " she invited everyone else to move along with her. Long before the days of social media dances and viral trends, "1, 2 Step" featuring Missy Elliot ruled parties and dance floors across the country. The song became a hit and peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Goodies" spent seven weeks in the top spot. She would go on to have eight hits in the top 10.



Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson poses for photos with his wife, Ciara, during training camp on July 27. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Ciara and Missy Elliot proved to be a formidable duo. Ciara won her first Grammy for her performance on Elliot's "Lose Control." Ciara nabbed 5 other Grammy nods. In 2008, she was honored as Billboard's woman of the year.



It's her dancing that puts her a cut above the rest. With tightly choreographed music videos and live performances, Ciara set a new standard in the pop industry. Her "Level Up" performance at the 2018 American Music Awards brought the audience of celebrities to their feet. Her dance style has drawn comparisons to industry legend Janet Jackson. Ciara credits Jackson as one of her big influences.

She met Russell Wilson in March 2015 after both had ended relationships in the prior year. Their first public appearance was at a White House state dinner in April of that year.

Noteably the couple made public their decision to remain celibate until marriage. Wilson discussed during an interview with The Rock Church in San Diego while Ciara discussed the decision on CBS This Morning in August of that year.

The couple got engaged in March 2016 and married three months later at a castle in England.

Ciara and Wilson have two children together, son Win Harrison and daughter Sienna Princess and also parent Future Zahir, Ciara's son whom she shares with her ex, Future.

The power couple are also in the fashion business, building up The House of LR&C, which stands for love, respect and care.

The company says it's goal is to "Love powerfully, move purposefully" as it looks for opportunities to help communities and amplify voices. You'll find one of the stores at Park Meadows in July.

Since arriving in Colorado, they've continued their charity work, including visiting patients at Children's Hospital Colorado.

MORE FROM CBSNEWS.COM: Ciara wants Black women to "be your best self" with cervical cancer awareness campaign