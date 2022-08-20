ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

These are Airbnb’s top college towns for football season

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) — A new school year means many U.S. cities will soon see more people coming in to catch college football games. Ahead of the fall season, Airbnb released its list of the college towns outpacing others for bookings for upcoming stays.

Woman accidentally buys entire neighborhood due to typo

Airbnb’s full list of college town getaways include:

  • Ocean City, New Jersey
  • Bella Vista, Arkansas
  • Oxford, Mississippi
  • Santa Ana and La Mesa, California
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Lubbock, Texas
  • Lexington, Kentucky
  • Wheat Ridge, Colorado

Many of these cities are home to (or in the vicinity of) some of college football’s biggest teams.

Lubbock, in west Texas, outpaced other Texas cities in Q1 2022 Airbnb bookings, the company says. The city is home to the Texas Tech Red Raiders , who begin their season Sept. 3.

Fans of the Ole Miss Rebels (University of Mississippi’s football team), flock to Oxford, which is about 75 miles south from Memphis. In addition to Rebels games, the city’s also home to many historical sites — including the Lyric Theater music venue, which was previously owned by the family of native author William Faulkner.

Ann Arbor, meanwhile, is home to the University of Michigan Wolverines, whose home games are held at Michigan Stadium. Also known as “The Big House,” it’s the largest stadium in the U.S. and the second largest stadium in the world, according to the Olympics .

Football season is a boon for many short-term rental owners, with University of California San Diego researchers noting that home games alone amounted for over 60% of total rental income between the August and December football seasons in both 2014 and 2015.

indenvertimes.com

What Do Denver Homeowners Need to Know About Lawn Beautification?

Creating an appealing outdoor area is an effective way of beautifying your home. Doing so can make your property more comfortable to live in and add value. Notably, landscaping can increase a home’s resale value by 14%. Undertaking lawn beautification is an effective way of improving your outdoor space. Here is what you need to know about lawn beautification as a Denver resident.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls

BOULDER, Colo. — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | Politicians for traffic jams

Your car pollutes the most in stop-and-go traffic. It pollutes least when cruising the highway at a consistent speed. The solution to this pollution challenge is perfectly aligned with the solution to your anger with the car stuck in front of you — get that car moving again. But...
COLORADO STATE
