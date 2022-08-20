ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Nancy Lee Martin

Nancy Lee Martin, 71, of Roanoke, Virginia transitioned on August 8, 2022 from this life to be with God Almighty. She was born to Robert Lee Martin and Vernard P. Martin on September 23, 1951. Nancy is survived by her mother, Vernard P. Martin; her sister, Diane Martin; her children,...
ROANOKE, VA
Joseph Clinton Sours

Joseph Clinton Sours, 95, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Danville, Virginia. Clinton was born December 5, 1926 in Chatham, Virginia to the late Bernard Hall Sours and Gertrude Inman Sours. The eldest of seven children, Clinton worked on the family tobacco farm helping...
CHATHAM, VA
Wendell Scott Foundation to hold charity ride

The Wendell Scott Foundation will mark their namesake’s 101st birthday this month in style. The group will hold the first-ever Wendell Scott Charity Ride Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration is $20 and the ride starts at 11 am at the Otterbots Stadium at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. It will end at Thunder Road Harley Davidson on 58-West.
DANVILLE, VA
Barger named director of Social Services

After several months of serving in an interim capacity, Regina Barger has been named the new Director of Pittsylvania County Social Services. The local Social Services Board made the unanimous appointment during a special called meeting Monday night. “Having worked with the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services for 15...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR’s Wing Week: Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
Donate-What-You-Can Cafe Opens In Virginia

A donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue has opened up in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Ami Trowell and her husband came up with the idea for the community space during the pandemic and now they’ve turned that idea into a reality with the opening of Ursula’s Café. The spot is meant as a place for the community to come together and enjoy good food and entertainment regardless of how much money you have.
ROANOKE, VA
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Osbourne was found in Roanoke. EARLIER STORY: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. The agency received a report Monday about Alisha Osbourne, 28. According to a spokesperson for the department, Osbourne was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted, sentenced in Jan. 6 riots appeals

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced last week for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots has begun the appeals process. Thomas Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, submitted to the Washington D.C. District Court a notice of appeal Monday. It identifies as the subject of the appeal all counts, judgement and the sentence for Robertson entered on August 11.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Roanoke Valley schools rethink school security

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. This week, Roanoke...
ROANOKE, VA
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
Boy found with gun at GW High School

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for possessing a handgun at George Washington High School. There was a fight at 3:06 p.m. inside the school, and when it was over, security officers were notified that one of the students had a handgun. The student was then taken to a secure...
DANVILLE, VA
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly

ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
ROANOKE, VA
Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Gretna Fire and Rescue hosting benefit for injured EMT

On Saturday, Aug. 27, 5-8 p.m., there will be a benefit held at Gretna Fire & Rescue for firefighter/ EMT Thomas Page who is in the ICU at Norfolk General Hospital. Page was headed out for a family vacation when a car sideswiped him. He pulled over in front of the other car and got out to check on the driver.
GRETNA, VA

