This club in Atlanta is sparking the curiosity of internet users since a viral TikTok revealed patrons of Buckhead Saloon throw napkins at the club workers instead of cash. The video is captioned "I went to a club in Atlanta. At this club, they throw napkins instead of money. At first, I thought what was a waste of trees, and then I started having the time of my life."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO