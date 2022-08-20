ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Helping Georgia’s teachers

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no...
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

This Club In Atlanta Throws Napkins At Dancers Instead Of Money & TikTok Has Questions

This club in Atlanta is sparking the curiosity of internet users since a viral TikTok revealed patrons of Buckhead Saloon throw napkins at the club workers instead of cash. The video is captioned "I went to a club in Atlanta. At this club, they throw napkins instead of money. At first, I thought what was a waste of trees, and then I started having the time of my life."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Former Ga. first lady passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sandra Deal, the former first lady of Georgia, has passed away. She died from breast cancer that turned into brain cancer, our sister station CBS 46 reports. “As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently. Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger. “We feel it’s important...
ATLANTA, GA
myasbn.com

10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month

August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star

A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
COBB COUNTY, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs

An Atlanta-based tech startup recently received $100,000 plus access to training and resources through a national program designed to assist Black entrepreneurs. Pruuvn (pronounced “proven”), a credentialing and data trust company co-founded by Bryan Hobbs and Marcus Shute, is one of five startups to be accepted into the Black Founder Accelerator program, an initiative of […] The post Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Local Olympian facing tough fight

When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
fox5atlanta.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

