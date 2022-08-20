Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
southgatv.com
Helping Georgia’s teachers
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no...
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
This Club In Atlanta Throws Napkins At Dancers Instead Of Money & TikTok Has Questions
This club in Atlanta is sparking the curiosity of internet users since a viral TikTok revealed patrons of Buckhead Saloon throw napkins at the club workers instead of cash. The video is captioned "I went to a club in Atlanta. At this club, they throw napkins instead of money. At first, I thought what was a waste of trees, and then I started having the time of my life."
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
CBS 46
‘He loved fiercely and with his whole heart’ Midtown shooting victim remembered
ATLANTA, Fulton County (WGCL) – CBS 46 News is learning more about each of the three victims of Monday’s shooting in Midtown. Many are remembering the victims for their kindness and dedication to the work that they do. Among them is 60-year-old Michael Shinners, a beloved property manager...
WALB 10
Former Ga. first lady passes away
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sandra Deal, the former first lady of Georgia, has passed away. She died from breast cancer that turned into brain cancer, our sister station CBS 46 reports. “As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as...
CBS 46
Volunteers from Johns Creek church help package 100,000 meals
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church in Johns Creek has been making a global impact for the past 12 years and celebrated another milestone recently. Volunteers from the United Methodist Church helped package more than 100,000 nutritious meals with the international non-profit Rise Against Hunger. “We feel it’s important...
RELATED PEOPLE
myasbn.com
10 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants to Visit this Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month when the country celebrates the success of black-owned businesses. It’s a way to recognize black-owned businesses that have been improving the American economy for years. It’s also a time to encourage consumers throughout the country to support local businesses and restaurants owned by people of color. National Black Business Month is also a great time to applaud black women-owned agencies that went through immense struggles and challenges to establish themselves in different industries.
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction in Morrow
Subway franchisee opening breakfast, brunch and lunch spot fall 2022.
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia
Tasha Jefferson has a sweet personality and is a sucker for affection. She would do better in a house with women only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family and friends remember former Wheeler HS basketball star
A memorial will be held this weekend for a former Cobb County high school basketball standout who tragically drowned during a kayaking trip on the Chattahoochee River. Khalil Hardison, a 2019 graduate and member of the Wheeler High School men’s basketball team, tragically drowned on August 14 while trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock. He was 21.
restaurantclicks.com
Atlanta’s Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
If you’re planning a trip to Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city, there are plenty of things to see and do during your stay. Whenever I visit my friends in Atlanta, I always take the time to visit the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Park, and the World of Coca-Cola.
Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs
An Atlanta-based tech startup recently received $100,000 plus access to training and resources through a national program designed to assist Black entrepreneurs. Pruuvn (pronounced “proven”), a credentialing and data trust company co-founded by Bryan Hobbs and Marcus Shute, is one of five startups to be accepted into the Black Founder Accelerator program, an initiative of […] The post Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene was victim of 'swatting' at Rome residence, police confirm
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - The Rome Police Department said Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was a victim of a swatting attack early Wednesday morning in Floyd County. Police said officers responded her home at around 1 a.m. after someone reported someone being shot multiple times, but determined that the call was a prank when they arrived. It's not clear how many officers responded.
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in deadly Midtown Atlanta shootings denied bond, speaks up during hearing
ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge denied bond for the woman accused of "targeting" people in shootings in Midtown. Two people are dead and another is hospitalized after authorities say Raissa Kengne opened fire at an apartment building and office building. The judge said during Kengne's initial hearing he was...
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
Comments / 0