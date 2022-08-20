ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Thrillist

How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars

We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
DALLAS, TX
matadornetwork.com

Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food

You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

11 Game Bars and Restaurants to Eat, Drink, and Play at in Dallas

A free day with no plans might call for the triple threat: a place with food, drinks, and an activity. Whether bowling, golf, gaming, or shuffleboard sounds like fun, DFW has all that and more, plus food and drink menus that prove just as enticing. Enjoy an ahi tuna taco...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again

One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

Coco Shrimp brings a taste of Hawaii to Denton

What was originally served out of an ambulance-turned-food truck is now passed around tables at multiple brick-and-mortar locations. The road for the seafood chain restaurant, Coco Shrimp, will soon lead to Denton, where it will open its fourth restaurant this fall. The fast-casual eatery is expected to open in late...
DENTON, TX
CW33

Cracker Barrel going all in on fall flavors with new menu additions

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall, it’s one of the best times of the year outside of Christmas. You get football, not 100-degree temperatures, bonfires, sweater weather, Halloween, pumpkin-flavored everything, and much more. Who would’ve thought Cracker Barrel would swoop in to make it all just a bit better?
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
