Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
A Southlake school named for the grandson of a slave just banned a book written by the man it was named after.Ash JurbergSouthlake, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cirque du Soleil performing in Grand Prairie from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11: Here’s how to get tickets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is bringing its signature “‘Twas the Night Before” holiday performance to Grand Prairie. The company will be running 25 performances of “‘Twas the Night Before” at the Texas Trust CU Theatre from Nov. 25 to Dec. 11.
CW33 NewsFix
Anytime is sandwich time: These are the best spots to dine on some delicious Cuban sandwiches in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwiches of all shapes and sizes can be dined on for any meal time. For example, for breakfast have a bacon, egg & cheese sandwich, for lunch have a turkey club, for dinner get you a juicy Philly cheesesteak and of course, for dessert have a decadent ice cream sandwich.
Thrillist
How to Get Into Dallas’ Best Speakeasies and Secret Bars
We’ll never besmirch the merits of a good sports bar, wine bar, or beer garden. But sometimes, you want a cocktail in a moody setting that could’ve been pulled from Gatsby’s day. When the mood strikes, settle into one of Dallas’s many speakeasy-style bars. Today’s speakeasies...
socialwhirl.com
The 5th Fair Park Blues & Jazz Festival Returns Labor Day Weekend On Sunday, Sept. 4, at the African American Museum, Dallas
Event benefits Museum’s youth educational programs and will feature performances by beloved local artists including Mahogany The Artist, Herbie K. Johnson, Rob Holbert, Joyce Lofton, R. L. Griffin, The Legendary Creators, and Corrian & The Crew. Bringing together some of North Texas’ most beloved jazz and blues artists, the...
matadornetwork.com
Dining in Dallas: A Neighborhood Guide To the City’s Best Food
You’ll be about one meal in when you realize the food scene in Dallas is just as vibrant as the city itself. Its culinary offerings stretch far beyond the drool-worthy barbecue Texas is famous for (of course, there are some great options for that too). In each pocket of the city are food finds worthy of any guidebook — from golden-fried seafood piled high in a simple takeout container to fire-grilled wagyu steak plated like a work of modern art. Let your taste buds guide your journey, and you’ll leave more than satisfied.
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Eater
11 Game Bars and Restaurants to Eat, Drink, and Play at in Dallas
A free day with no plans might call for the triple threat: a place with food, drinks, and an activity. Whether bowling, golf, gaming, or shuffleboard sounds like fun, DFW has all that and more, plus food and drink menus that prove just as enticing. Enjoy an ahi tuna taco...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again
One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
ntdaily.com
Coco Shrimp brings a taste of Hawaii to Denton
What was originally served out of an ambulance-turned-food truck is now passed around tables at multiple brick-and-mortar locations. The road for the seafood chain restaurant, Coco Shrimp, will soon lead to Denton, where it will open its fourth restaurant this fall. The fast-casual eatery is expected to open in late...
Get the taste of Chicago with this North Texas restaurant
We are taking you to a restaurant that's bringing the tastes of Chicago to North Texas. It's called Weinberger's Deli.
Cracker Barrel going all in on fall flavors with new menu additions
DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall, it’s one of the best times of the year outside of Christmas. You get football, not 100-degree temperatures, bonfires, sweater weather, Halloween, pumpkin-flavored everything, and much more. Who would’ve thought Cracker Barrel would swoop in to make it all just a bit better?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November
AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather delays, cancels hundreds of flights at DFW and Love Field
The heavy rains that flooded parts of North Texas on Monday left thousands of travelers frustrated at DFW International Airport and Love Field. Weather and a power outage impacting four American Airlines gates canceled more than 250 flights in and out of DFW on Monday and delayed more than 900 others, according to Flight Aware.
WFAA
Cedar Hill orchestra students stunned upon seeing 'new' teacher
CEDAR HILL, Texas — For the orchestra students at Cedar Hill High School, last year ended on a sad note. “Yeah, I definitely cried a little bit,” said senior Joshua Roberts. “I was a mess. I was bawling and everything,” said senior Ejemen Osunde. “I mean, it...
Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K
A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
Lowe’s offering Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween decorations
Halloween fans, spooky season is coming up.
Southlake school named after grandson of former slave is reviewing if his biography is 'appropriate' to teach
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — George Dawson was a lifelong Dallas resident, the grandson of a slave, and he didn’t learn to read until he was 98. He published his biography Life is So Good at more than a century old. Carroll ISD, in Southlake, has a middle school named...
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
CW33 NewsFix
Get your hair done at these top spots around Dallas that do Brazilian blowouts
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting a new hairdo is always a confidence booster! Whether it’s before a wedding, vacation, the holidays, or just in need of something new, get out a get a new do. This rings true after Sunday, August 21 which was National Brazilian Blowout Day! But...
