Gainesville, FL

Touring the Heavener Football Training Center: 5 most impressive aspects

The University of Florida athletic department invited local media to tour the newly opened, $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center on Monday afternoon, and there was much to behold, from the Gator Head logo adorning the floor of the lobby, the video board featuring everyone from current coach Billy Napier to recently retired voice Mick Hubert, the barbershop and the resort-style pool.
New coach brings hope to Williston

Heading into the summer, new Williston head coach Robby Pruitt said getting in the weight room was essential to the success of the Red Devils football program. The pieces and the depth are there (over 60 kids participating daily) to turn Williston around, although Pruitt said it won’t take much to improve.
Huey Magoo's gaining ground in Florida

Huey Magoo's has opened the first of three locations planned for the Gainesville, Florida, area. The 2,250-square-foot restaurant features an 800-square-foot outdoor patio and is under the direction of husband-and-wife franchisee team, Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. "We are very excited to finally open our...
5 dream or disaster scenarios for Florida in 2022

The Florida Gators are in an unsual spot for their program. Their archrival, Georgia, is the defending national champion, meaning the new joke is “2008,” not “1980.”. Florida is unranked in every preseason poll of note, and for the 1st time in 4 decades, the Gators will open the season at home against a top 10 team, hosting defending Pac 12 champion Utah in The Swamp on Sept. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN). What’s more, if the Gators don’t play well against the Utes, there’s a reasonable chance they’ll be a home underdog in Weeks 1 and 2, with college football media darling Kentucky slated to visit Gainesville on Sept. 10. Florida hasn’t been a home underdog in back-to-back weeks in The Swamp in more than 3 decades, per OddsShark, whose records date to 1990.
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the state of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
Dramatic video at the end of a pursuit in Gainesville following early morning carjacking in Tampa

At approximately 4:05 a.m. on August 23, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of Enclave Village Dr. Victim #1 was confronted by an armed subject as she entered her car while preparing to leave for work. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Brandon J Baker, demanded she exit the car, then fled the scene in the victim’s black Nissan Maxima. The victim was not injured.
Republican District 3 candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and a portion of Marion County.
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Alachua County precinct runs out of GOP ballots

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2022 Florida Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, August 23. Polls in North Central Florida are set to close at 7:00 p.m. TV20 is covering more than 40 local, state, and federal races in Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, and Union counties. This story will be updated throughout the night as election results come in.
2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3

A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
