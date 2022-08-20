Read full article on original website
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcell Ozuna gets brutally honest on getting booed by Braves fans
Marcell Ozuna returned to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, two days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fans were less than thrilled to see the Braves slot Ozuna back into the lineup so soon after yet another off-field incident, and they let him have it in his return to Truist Park. After Braves fans showered Ozuna with a chorus of boos, and Ben Ingram took a shot at him on the radio broadcast, the outfielder opened up on the treatment he received. Via Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna described the booing as being “kind of motivating.”
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge explains strong reaction to getting hit by Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah
Tensions flared during the New York Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after starting pitcher Alek Manaoh hit Aaron Judge with a pitch. Yankees players were fuming after Manoah lost control of a sinker that ran up and in and clipped Judge. The Yankees star managed to settle his team down, though for a moment it looked as if a full-on brawl was on the verge of breaking out between the Yanks and Jays. After the game, Judge opened up on the incident and his actions that deescalated the situation and prevented things from getting ugly, via Erik Boland of Newsday.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles will square off for the second of a three-game series on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Orioles prediction and pick we have laid out below. Chicago is...
Pirates’ Oneil Cruz shatters Statcast record that will make Giancarlo Stanton look twice
The Pittsburgh Pirates have a special talent on their hands in 6-foot-7 shortstop Oneil Cruz. The rookie has impressed on both sides of the ball early in his MLB career, showing off his tantalizing power with the bat and his uncanny arm strength in the infield. He added to his lore on Wednesday when he […] The post Pirates’ Oneil Cruz shatters Statcast record that will make Giancarlo Stanton look twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners will finish their two-game series in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Nationals-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Washington Nationals are the worst team in MLB with a 41-83 record, and […] The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa drops major truth bomb on future with Twins
The Minnesota Twins are looking to take care of business in the regular season before turning their attention to the offseason, but there’s a huge move that needs to be addressed ahead of the 2023 campaign. Star shortstop Carlos Correa could potentially hit free agency again after this season due to the options in his […] The post Carlos Correa drops major truth bomb on future with Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres will wrap up their brief two-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians...
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs
Albert Pujols can’t stop hitting dingers. The future Hall of Famer is in a race against time, as he could reach 700 home runs before the end of the 2022 MLB season, and while he has already said that he will not change his mind about his retirement plans even if he failed to get […] The post Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was a sign from God’: Yordan Alvarez gives inside scoop on early exit from Astros game
Yordan Alvarez gave Houston Astros fans quite a scare over the weekend after he suddenly left the game on Friday against the Atlanta Braves. Alvarez was actually taken to the hospital after he was feeling shortness of breath during the game. Alvarez exited in the fifth inning after Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom fouled a ball off his foot, something which the Astros’ slugger described as being a “sign from God,” via Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Clarke Schmidt’s bold declaration after sweep of the Mets shows that Yankees have recaptured its moxie
For the third game in a row, the New York Yankees emerged with a victory, as they defeated the New York Mets Tuesday night, 4-2, to complete a two-leg sweep of their National League counterparts. Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt got the win, but perhaps it’s what he said following the game that will be remembered more by future New York opponents on the road.
Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push
The Milwaukee Brewers will have to play their next few games with Aaron Ashby on the sidelines. The young pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. According to a team announcement, Ashby heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive to August 20) because of a left shoulder inflammation. He […] The post Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker Buehler sends message to Dodgers fans after 2nd Tommy John surgery
The Dodgers were dealt a big blow when it was announced that starting pitcher Walker Buehler would be forced to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. It turns out, it was a pretty significant procedure. Buehler announced via his Instagram on Tuesday that he’d successfully undergone Tommy John surgery on his elbow. The Dodgers had previously revealed he was going to have surgery on his elbow, but did not clarify that it was as serious of a procedure as Tommy John.
Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend
St. Louis Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina is a fan favorite and likely future Hall of Famer. But his recent decision to leave the team for a few days will raise some eyebrows. Molina, who owns a professional basketball team in Puerto Rico, told the Cardinals he missed their Saturday and Sunday games against the […] The post Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Maton hilariously details emergency toilet trip right before Phillies walk-off RBI
Nick Maton was feeling really good after delivering a walk-off single in the bottom of the 9th inning Tuesday vs. the Cincinnati Reds. But the young Philadelphia Phillies second baseman was apparently feeling really good right before the at-bat as well. During postgame interviews, it was revealed that Maton had to make a quick run to the bathroom just prior to his plate appearance.
Tony Gonsolin pulls off yet another insane feat not seen before in modern era
Another start, another masterpiece on the mound for Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. The righty picked up a win Tuesday night in a 10-1 Dodgers victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at home, as he gave up only an earned run on three hits with three strikeouts in five innings of hill duty. But […] The post Tony Gonsolin pulls off yet another insane feat not seen before in modern era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah slams Yankees’ Gerrit Cole over Aaron Judge incident
The New York Yankees picked up a much-needed win on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tensions flared during the game after Alek Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch, prompting some members of the Yankees to lose their temper. Among those players was Gerrit Cole, who leaped over the dugout railing and onto the field in order to shout at Manoah and defend his teammate.
