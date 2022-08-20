ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Digital Collegian

Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions

The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

New Centre County Skate Park

As plans for a new skatepark, take shape in Centre County it’s the latest development in decades of roller sports history in Centre County. As Gary Sinderson reports it’s a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year’s Olympic games. As plans for...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Central Mountain golf takes Susquehanna Rivalry crown

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain golf team won its opener on Monday at Clinton Country Club, claiming the second annual Susquehanna River Rivalry trophy over visiting Sugar Valley Rural Charter School and Jersey Shore. Gardner Fravel put up the low score for the Wildcats with an...
MILL HALL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg's Bull Run Greenway named a 2022 Great Public Space

Lewisburg, Pa. — Each year, the American Planning Association designates Great Places: locations with a sustainable vision for the future and models for other communities. This year, Bull Run Greenway in Lewisburg is one of five new Great Places, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 51. Bull Run Greenway is a streamside public space in the improved Hufnagle Park. The space was envisioned through a community planning and design process to enhance both the local environment and recreational opportunities. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
State College

Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last

A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Severe storm warning posted

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk

Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg landmark business closing its doors by end of summer

Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently. In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Long delays don’t stop the Midwest as it rolls to 10-2 finish at LLWS

Williamsport, Pa. —The Mountain region attempted to make a comeback on the Midwest region after going down early in the first two innings. In a play that will highlight the Midwest’s journey at the 2022 Little League World Series, Greyson Ballinger caught a ball in left field and put a perfect throw to home for the second inning’s final out. The throw prevented a run from being scored and helped Midwest secure a 10-2 win over Mountain Region. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport

Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

CM girls win tennis opener

MILTON, PA – The Central Mountain girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season with a 4-1 win at Milton on Monday. They will next be in action Wednesday at home with at 4 p.m. against Danville. CM 4. Milton 1. 1 Claire Long CM. def Brooklyn Wade. 6-2...
MILTON, PA
wkok.com

Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September

WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
WINFIELD, PA

