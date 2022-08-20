Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven’s final 2022 summer concert, The Clark McLane Band, set for Friday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – This Friday, the Lock Haven Summer Concert Series closes out the summer with The Clark McLane Band, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grove & Main Street Stage, part of Downtown Lock Haven’s Pedestrian Mall. The Clark McLane Band came to life in...
Centre Hall youth to donate proceeds from livestock auction to hospital
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tessa Watson, an 11-year-old and a 2019 Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Miracle Kid has been raising three pigs through the Penn Valley 4-H Club. She will auction off two of the pigs this week at the 51st annual Centre County Grange Fair and plans to donate a portion of […]
Pedal power transporting Little League fans
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People who attend the Little League World Series are certain of two things: they will see some great baseball, and they will do a lot of walking. There is transportation once you get into the Little League complex, but there wasn't much outside until now.
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions
The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little League parents deal with travel troubles, expense
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are always lots of fans cheering at the Little League World Series. But during each game, one group always stands out — the players' families. Many parents spend a good portion of their summers traveling with their kids playing in tournaments with the...
abc23.com
New Centre County Skate Park
As plans for a new skatepark, take shape in Centre County it’s the latest development in decades of roller sports history in Centre County. As Gary Sinderson reports it’s a history that has ties to skateboarding making its debut in last year’s Olympic games. As plans for...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain golf takes Susquehanna Rivalry crown
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain golf team won its opener on Monday at Clinton Country Club, claiming the second annual Susquehanna River Rivalry trophy over visiting Sugar Valley Rural Charter School and Jersey Shore. Gardner Fravel put up the low score for the Wildcats with an...
Lewisburg's Bull Run Greenway named a 2022 Great Public Space
Lewisburg, Pa. — Each year, the American Planning Association designates Great Places: locations with a sustainable vision for the future and models for other communities. This year, Bull Run Greenway in Lewisburg is one of five new Great Places, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 51. Bull Run Greenway is a streamside public space in the improved Hufnagle Park. The space was envisioned through a community planning and design process to enhance both the local environment and recreational opportunities. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State College
Another 12-Story High-Rise Is in the Works for Downtown State College. It Might Be the Last
A student housing developer has submitted plans for another 12-story, mixed-use building in downtown State College. With a pending zoning change that could be enacted as early as next month, borough officials believe that Landmark Properties’ plans for the 155-foot tall The Mark could be the final high-rise of its kind to be developed in the downtown for the foreseeable future.
Digital Collegian
Easterly Parkway to close travel lane Tuesday through Thursday for construction
From Tuesday to Thursday, one travel lane on Easterly Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a release. Inliner Solutions will be replacing sewer pipelines on the parkway between South Pugh Street and South Garner Street, the release said. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to...
therecord-online.com
Severe storm warning posted
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewisburg landmark business closing its doors by end of summer
Lewisburg, Pa. — After more than 30 years of serving the Lewisburg area, the owners of the Lewisburg Freez announced Wednesday on Facebook that the business will soon close permanently. In the post, the owners explained that they "have met a challenge that we cannot overcome. We have always believed that we wanted to make great product that was affordable for our customers. With rent increases, this would no longer be possible. Because of this, the land owners have decided that they want to move...
Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
Long delays don’t stop the Midwest as it rolls to 10-2 finish at LLWS
Williamsport, Pa. —The Mountain region attempted to make a comeback on the Midwest region after going down early in the first two innings. In a play that will highlight the Midwest’s journey at the 2022 Little League World Series, Greyson Ballinger caught a ball in left field and put a perfect throw to home for the second inning’s final out. The throw prevented a run from being scored and helped Midwest secure a 10-2 win over Mountain Region. ...
butlerradio.com
Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport
Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues
Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
therecord-online.com
CM girls win tennis opener
MILTON, PA – The Central Mountain girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season with a 4-1 win at Milton on Monday. They will next be in action Wednesday at home with at 4 p.m. against Danville. CM 4. Milton 1. 1 Claire Long CM. def Brooklyn Wade. 6-2...
How to Watch Hollidaysburg at Little League World Series (8/22/22): Free live stream, channel, time
Thunderstorms surrounded Williamsport Sunday, which caused an interruption at the Little League World Series. As a result, Pennsylvania champion Hollidaysburg returns to action at 11 a.m. Monday. Hollidaysburg will attempt to avoid elimination for the second time when its meets Metro Region rep Massapequa (N.Y.) at Lamade Stadium. ESPN will...
wkok.com
Winfield Railroad Crossing to be Replaced in September
WINFIELD – The railroad crossing along Route 15 at Winfield will be replaced again, but this time, crews say it will be a ‘long-lasting’ fix. The Union County Industrial Railroad and PennDOT announced Tuesday the work will begin September 8 and will be completed September 19. Crews...
Comments / 0