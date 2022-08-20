ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Obituaries

(Obituaries air on WHEE at approximately 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.) Obituaries are updated online as they are received. Jimmy Lee Keith, 63, of Bassett, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born May 7, 1959, in Russell County, Virginia to the late Delmar Blaine Keith and Pauline Keith. Jimmy was self-e...
BASSETT, VA
McClure named to School Board

Sidney McClure was named as the Henry County School Board’s choice to complete the term of Frances Zehr, who passed away in July. McClure was one of four candidates to offer themselves for consideration to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November. McClure is a Magna Vista High School graduate, a public safety trainer for Southern Software and a funeral assistant at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory. McClure also serves as president of the Spencer-Penn Center.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Unemployment for region slightly lower

Martinsville’s unemployment rate is at 4.9%, fifth highest rate in the state, but below the city of Hopewell and Buchanan County at 5%, the city of Emporia at 5.1% and Petersburg with the state’s highest unemployment rate at 6.6%. Numbers for June, published Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville’s rate of 4.9% is down from 5.1% in May and down from 8.5% last year. The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.2%, unchanged from the month before and down from 5.5% the prior year.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Monday resigns as County Administrator

Clarence Monday, who has been serving as the Interim Pittsylvania County Administrator since February of this year, has submitted his letter of resignation, effective in 30 days or sooner, in collaboration with the Board. Monday was also Martinsville Fire Chief and served as Martinsville’s City Manager. “The Board has...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

