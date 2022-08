In terms of socialist or welfare programs — services assisting the economically disadvantaged — Hudson County may be one of the better counties in the nation. Political support for what conservatives classify as “leftist” is a defining feature of all Hudson County Democrats. Yet, a major New Jersey Democrat, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, stated on Facebook that the Jersey Journal “has become a mean-spirited tabloid and an attack dog for the radical left.”

