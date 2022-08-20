Read full article on original website
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell
Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
BBC
Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September
Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.・
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Gunned down at bedtime'
"Just a child" is the front page headline of the Daily Express, reflecting on the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. Her death is also the focus of many of the papers, with photographs of her on most nationals. "Unbearable" says the Daily Mirror. "Gunned down at bedtime and left...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman's money worries leave her cupboards empty
A woman on Universal Credit says it is "quite standard" for her to go without eating for five days as she battles against rising food and utility bills. Mary Hall, 47, from Northumberland, says she is scared and has considered ending her gas supply to save money. Charity Changing Lives...
BBC
Cabinet Office staff accused of bullying and racism in leaked report
Allegations of bullying and racism within the Cabinet Office have been revealed in a leaked internal report. The review, seen by the BBC, found one-in-ten members of staff had experienced bullying or harassment. It also said there was a perception that those accused of bad behaviour were not being disciplined.
BBC
Solihull: Former leukaemia patient warns of 'vague' symptoms
A woman is urging people to recognise symptoms of leukaemia after undergoing special treatment following a shock diagnosis as a student. Sophie Wheldon, 24, from Solihull, said she dismissed her lingering chest infection, headaches and neck pain as stress while she studied. But after seeing her GP and then going...
