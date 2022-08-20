Read full article on original website
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Indians Improve to 2-0 in Region 3AA with 9-2 Win over Tattnall Co.
The Vidalia Indians softball team improved to 2-0 in Region 3AA With a 9-2 win over Tattnall County Tuesday night. After Tattnall County jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, the Indians answered right back with 4 runs in the 2nd inning. Madison Starr led off the inning with a double to center field, then came around to score on a Laylah Brantley single. Gabby Royal singled to send Brantley to second base. Tori Wright brought them all home with a 3 run homerun to right field, giving the Indians. 4-2 lead. The Indians would add to lead in the 4th inning when an Emma Humphrey double and a Shayla Bennett single made the score 7-2. Tymber Harris finished the scoring in the 7th inning with a long homerun to make it 9-2. In the circle Madison Starr got the win, going 4 innings, giving up 3 hits and 2 runs while striking out 7. Tymber Harris came in in relief and struck out 8 in 3 innings.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lady Dogs Lose to Appling County in Tough Region Battle
Lyons, GA. – AUGUST 23, 2022. “Proud of our team. We came out focused and ready to play. Appling was the AAA state champions last year, but our girls did not fear them. Appling’s pitcher is very good and spins it well. We have to be able to make adjustments and put more pressure in their defense.“
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lady Net Dogs Sweep Vidalia but Lose to Appling in Tough Region Match
Lyons, GA – AUGUST 24, 2022. On Tuesday, the JV and Varsity Net Dogs both had good nights as both teams defeated cross town rival Vidalia. The JV started the night with a straight set win over Vidalia 25-21 and 25-12. Leading the JV team was Emma Wright (11 service points and 6 aces), Ma’Kayla Brewton (6 service points, 5 aces, and 2 kills), Makenzie Kilgore (3 service points, 2 aces, and 2 kills), and Estrella Barbosa (7 service points, 4 aces and 4 assists). The JV Net Dogs had another great night serving with 19 aces and only 6 service errors. Great job, ladies!
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Lonnie A. McDonald, Soperton
Mr. Lonnie A. McDonald, age 63 of Soperton passed away on Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia, Georgia. Born in Albany, GA he was a son of the late George Wallace “Bud” McDonald and Marjorie Ann Page. He grew up in Albany and Cochran and was a graduate of Bleckley County High School, Class of 1977. After high school he began a long and esteemed career in the Industrial Construction trade, initially as a Welder, working into and earning the position as a Quality Control Engineer. Mr. McDonald possessed many certifications and was qualified to evaluate and certify fabrication and repair on multi faceted rebuild and repair projects. He was an intricate team member of many oil and gas fired power plant shut downs and startups throughout the U.S. He had worked with many of the internationally recognized companies that specialized in tight tolerance and errorless margin retrofits. His career required traveling to and living in multiple cities. After spending many years on the road, he moved from Cochran, and ultimately found and made his home in Soperton for the past ten years.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Lillian Toler Hooks, Soperton
Mrs. Lillian Toler Hooks, age 85 of Soperton passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022 at Scott Health and Rehabilitation Center in Scott, Georgia. She was the youngest and last living of four children born to the late Elbert Franklin Toler and Ethel Wood Toler. She grew up in Treutlen County where she was a graduate of Soperton High School, Class of 1955. In 1956, she wed her childhood sweetheart, Treutlen County native, Donald Irvin Hooks Sr. whom she would remain married to until his passing on April 11, 2006. Mrs. Hooks was always attentive to others and would place their needs over her own. She was a wonderful cook, (her sons think she invented the blueberry cake), she enjoyed sewing, gardening, time spent with children, drawing and mostly time spent her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
southgatv.com
Scott announces mobile office hours
TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
21-Year-Old Brenden Wayne Delos Died In A Car Crash On Highway 247 (Houston County, GA)
Houston County deputies responded to a car crash that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Brenden Wayne Delos of Centerville. Delos was [..]
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Herschel Walker bows out of Warnock debate
Senate candidate Herschel Walker will not participate in a debate in Macon with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock this fall. During an appearance in Wrightsville on Friday, Walker said he is declining to attend the Oct. 13 event and explained his reasoning. “I'm not going to respond to anything because you...
Man dead in car accident on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was pronounced dead this morning after a crash on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. Houston County deputies responded to the accident, and found that a car had left the road and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as...
southgatv.com
Eastman homicide under GBI purview
EASTMAN, GA- Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirm they are looking into the death of an Oglethorpe man, found deceased in a Dodge County traffic accident. Agents say early Sunday evening, the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. The call is in relation to what officers...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Special News Report: Vidalia church disaffiliates from UMC
"Vidalia First United Methodist Church becomes Vidalia Cornerstone Church" On July 17, 2022, the members of Vidalia First United Methodist Church made a historic, faith-filled decision. After a prayerful and lengthy process of discernment, members voted at a Church Conference to amicably disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church pursuant to ¶ 2553 of the UMC Book of Discipline. We did so, acting in faith to stand on the truth of God’s Word, and maintain the Wesleyan Methodist heritage that this church was built on. The primary factor was the growing theological movement away from biblical, apostolic Christianity.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia Lions Club Makes Donation
Vidalia Lions Club President Fred Godbee presents a check for $5,000 dollars to Tina Houser of God’s Storehouse. The donation is to help with the funding needed to construct a new facility for the organization. “God’s Storehouse provides such a vital service to the families in need in our...
wtoc.com
Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Thomas, Dominick Jimmy – Vidalia – Warrant served (Bulloch Co./Toombs Co.) Bostic, Fondanius O’Brian – Vidalia – Warrant served (Toombs Co./Vidalia) McKinney, Keith Bernard – Vidalia – Warrants served (Toombs County/Vidalia) Hunt, Marshall – Vidalia –...
WRDW-TV
Army Reserve selects commanding general at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Major change of command on Ft. Gordon this morning centered around cybersecurity. This position goes further than just the CSRA. Incoming Commanding Major General Tina Boyd said, “We have a big role we can play and I am looking forward to getting the unit involved in that,” said Boyd.
wgxa.tv
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Macon County man found shot to death in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A homicide in Dodge County is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a media release, the GBI says they were requested by the Eastman Police Department Sunday evening just after 6:30 p.m. Officers say they were called to a Neese Street address about shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. Upon further investigation, they found the driver, 22-year-old Zaquan Brown, of Oglethorpe, dead from a gunshot wound.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
GBI Investigates Homicide in Eastman
Eastman, GA (August 22, 2022) – The GBI is investigating a homicide in Eastman, GA. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. Eastman Police Department officers initially responded to Neese Street in reference to a shots fired call. When responding officers arrived, they discovered a wrecked car that struck a tree. Upon further examination, the driver, Za’Quon Brown, age 21 of Oglethorpe, was found deceased in the car from a gunshot wound.
WTGS
Toombs County insurance agent previously charged with fraud receives additional charge
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A Toombs County woman that was previously served with five charges of identity fraud and seven charges of reporting and disposition of premiums received an additional charge. Kerri Monroe, 48, of Lyons, has been charged with an additional count of reporting and disposition of...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
LPD Makes Arrests in Entering Autos
One juvenile, age 15, and one adult, age 16, were arrested Sunday by the Lyons Police and charged with enter autos illegally. According to Chief of Police Wesley Walker, offices have reports where the pair perpetrated their crimes once on August 17, twice on August 21, and once on August 22. Reports were filed from S. State Street, Leo Trapnell Street, and two reports on N. Lanier Street.
