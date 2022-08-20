AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a man wanted on a murder charge in the July 25 shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in the Kenmore neighborhood. A warrant has been issued for Quinton Nixon, 31, of Akron, who police believe is responsible for the death of Toni Westover in a shooting at a residence on the 2200 block of Maryland Avenue. Police found Westover after they were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center but she died of her wounds.

