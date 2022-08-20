ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights man arrested for driving with stolen temporary tags: Parma Police Blotter

On July 31, police observed a Dodge Durango on Ridge Road with temporary tags that came back as stolen. The Parma Heights driver was arrested for receiving stolen property. During an Aug. 2 traffic stop of a Mercedes C30 for a moving violation, police discovered a firearm and suspected felony drugs. The Solon driver was arrested and charged with a weapons offense and drug abuse.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Village, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bay Village, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Felonious Assault#Police Station#Airtag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Second man charged in armed carjacking of rabbi in Solon

SOLON, Ohio — Authorities arrested a second man in connection with the armed carjacking of a 62-year-old rabbi earlier this month. Donteze Congress, 18, of Maple Heights is charged with aggravated robbery in Bedford Municipal Court. He is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $100,000 bond. Another...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron police ID suspect in fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a man wanted on a murder charge in the July 25 shooting death of a 34-year-old woman in the Kenmore neighborhood. A warrant has been issued for Quinton Nixon, 31, of Akron, who police believe is responsible for the death of Toni Westover in a shooting at a residence on the 2200 block of Maryland Avenue. Police found Westover after they were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center but she died of her wounds.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy