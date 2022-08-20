ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Dutch Bros location to open in north Phoenix

By Kyle Norris
 4 days ago
A new Dutch Bros Coffee location will open in north Phoenix this coming week.

The chain's newest coffee shop is set to open near 7th Avenue and Bell Road on Tuesday.

To celebrate the opening of the location, Dutch Bros will donate a dollar from every drink sold on Tuesday to the Ryan House.

The Ryan House helps families that have a child facing a life-limiting or terminal condition. It is the only facility of its kind in Arizona, and one of only three nationwide.

The new Dutch Bros location at 601 West Bell Road will start serving customers at 5 a.m. August 23.

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

