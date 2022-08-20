ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Man fatally shot in El Cajon, shooter remains on the loose

By City News Service
EL CAJON (CNS) - A man was fatally shot and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said Saturday.

El Cajon police responded to a parking lot 441 Dominguez after a reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Friday, said El Cajon police Sgt. Tenaya Webb.

There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died, Webb said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police were told that a light-skin man fled the scene running north on Dominguez, then east on Madison Avenue.

Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the El Cajon police tipline at 619-441-5530

