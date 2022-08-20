ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosendale, NY

Woman Dies After Being Pulled From Lake In Rosendale

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJ9i4_0hOi0cPJ00
Williams Lake in the Town of Rosendale (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman died after being pulled from a lake in the Hudson Valley, according to authorities.

At about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 authorities in Ulster County were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency.

Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City, had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced, according to the Rosendale Police Department.

Responders immediately entered the water and began a rescue search, while additional resources were responding to the scene.

Smith, age 81, who police say was "an avid swimmer," was located approximately 30 feet away from the shore in deep water and was rescued by the rescue team.

She was brought ashore and administered CPR with members of the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police assisting Bloomington Fire Department assisting Mobile Life in the rescue effort.

A pulse and heart rhythm returned and Smith was transported to the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Kingston campus hospital, where police say she died Thursday night.

