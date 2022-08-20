ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OH

TimkenSteel employee dies from injuries after last month's explosion

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGAAO_0hOi0MTn00

A TimkenSteel employee has died from injuries he received during an explosion last month at the Perry Township plant.

According to the company, Joseph Ferrall died on Friday.

TimkenSteel released the following statement:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources.

At this time, we are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident."

Two other employees were injured during the July explosion.

3 employees injured in explosion at TimkenSteel Plant

A spokesperson with OSHA confirmed to News 5 that they are aware of the incident and had compliance officers on site and investigating.

RELATED: 3 employees injured in explosion at TimkenSteel Plant

This is the latest incident for the company that was recently placed in OSHA's Severe Violator Enforcement Program last month.

OSHA's Enforcement Program focuses on inspecting employers that have demonstrated indifference to the OSHA Act by willful, repeated, or failed to abate violations.

TimkenSteel became one of about 700 companies on the list , including about 60 in Ohio.

Back in 2013, two workers were killed when a massive piece of a crane fell on them at the plant.

In 2016 , Kenny Ray Jr., a fire technician at TimkenSteel, died of nitrogen exposure.

RELATED: OSHA: Worker likely died from nitrogen exposure

Most recently, TimkenSteel was cited by OSHA after a 65-year-old worker was killed in Dec. 2021 at the Gambrinus facility.

OSHA found the company failed to install guards or provide proper hand tools to prevent workers from getting caught up in machinery.

Firefighters believe the explosion started in a furnace, but need to investigate further.

TimkenSteel spun off as its own company from The Timken Company in 2014.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Perry, OH
Accidents
Perry, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Perry, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Perry Township#Accident#Timkensteel Plant A
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash

MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital

At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash

A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
SEBRING, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver charged after Akron police discover over 1,800 grams of marijuana

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers discovered over 1,800 grams of marijuana during a car search Sunday evening. According to police, officers pulled a car over around 6 p.m. for an equipment violation and smelled weed as they approached. Two bags of marijuana could be seen in plain...
AKRON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy