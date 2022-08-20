ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Race Course essentials: Aug. 20, 2022

By Adam Shinder
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Nest, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr., wins the 106th running of Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs on Saturday, July 23.

Today is Day 28 of the Saratoga Race Course meet. Racing starts at 12:30 p.m.

RECENT STORIES FROM THE DAILY GAZETTE AT THE TRACK

“Nest in her element as big favorite in Alabama,” by Mike MacAdam with photos from Erica Miller

Trainer Todd Pletcher, a mainstay at Saratoga Race Course for over 25 years, called the main track “a different Saratoga than I’ve seen.”

Eric Reed is in town to run his Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in next weekend’s Travers, and had heard “everybody saying how tiring it is.”

The layers of leather on D. Wayne Lukas’ saddle squeaked Thursday morning, seemingly in protest, as he described how he had ridden his pony over to the main track and was “appalled by how deep it is.”

If horses could shrug, Nest would do so, in reaction to these observations.

~ Read More At The Track ~

“Derby winner Rich Strike thrills Reed with sharp breeze on Spa main track,” by Mike MacAdam with photos from Erica Miller

Trainer Eric Reed thought he was suffering from Slow Stopwatch Thumb on Friday morning.

And apparently it’s a contagious condition.

He didn’t believe the time he had clocked for his Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, so he turned to assistant Sid Scott for a more accurate time, and didn’t get one.

Or so they thought.

Rich Strike breezed five furlongs in 59.82 on the Saratoga Race Course main track at 5:40 a.m., and more important than the quick time, to Reed, was the way Rich Strike comfortably did it on a track that had been considered a chore to run over.

~ Read More At The Track ~

“At the Track: Chatting with Amelia Green,” by Will Springstead with photos from Erica Miller

Exercise rider and former professional jockey Amelia Green, 29, is from Nottingham, England. Her grandfather trained National Hunt horses, and she rode show jumpers there, but decided she wanted to up her game. And a nine-week stint at the British Racing School did just that.

“Then I learned I like to go fast, so it seemed like a good fit,” she said recently.

She stayed in England for her apprenticeship and journeywoman days before going to California.

After a stint there, she landed a job with Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. Naturally, she has ridden many good horses while working for him, but she has been the exercise rider for Life Is Good – winner of this year’s Whitney, Pegasus World Cup Invitational and 2021 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile – since the horse was transferred from Bob Baffert to Pletcher shortly over a year ago.

She talked about her life and career with The Daily Gazette recently.

~ Read More At The Track ~

“Top trainer Chad Brown charged with misdemeanor obstruction of breathing in Saratoga Springs,” by Mike MacAdam with photos from Erica Miller

Top horse trainer Chad Brown has been arrested, accused of misdemeanor obstruction of breathing in Saratoga Springs.

Brown appeared in court on the charge Thursday morning.

~ Read More At The Track ~

“Golden Rocket, longest shot on the board, wins NYSS Statue of Liberty,” by Mike MacAdam with photos from Erica Miller

The post-race celebration was so genuine, joyful and boisterous that even jockey Manny Franco couldn’t help but smile.

And his horse came in fifth place.

Golden Rocket, a former cheap claimer who was sent off as the longest shot on the toteboard, became a stakes winner on Thursday when he and apprentice jockey Jose Gomez won the Statue of Liberty Division of the New York Stallion Series by a half-length at odds of 33-1.

~ Read More At The Track ~

TODAY’S RACING INFO

~ Sign up for The Daily Gazette’s horse handicapping newsletter ~

TODAY’S PICKS

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: At The Track, Sports, Sports

