The Most Humid City In Texas Might Surprise You
House Method compiled a list of the most humid cities in the U.S.
Dry pastures force Texas ranchers to slaughter ever more cows
CROCKETT, Texas — With almost all of Texas in drought, ranchers are sending ever more cattle off to slaughter, a trend likely to increase beef prices over the long term due to dwindling supply from the largest cattle region in the United States. Since mid-July, more than 93% of...
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
The National Weather Service forecasted heavy rain and flash flooding in the Panhandle, West Texas and South Texas this week, plus large hail and winds.
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
Climate crisis-fueled storms stunned parts of Texas afflicted this summer by 'flash drought'
Multiple cars were seen submerged in waters from the flash flooding in the early morning hours on Interstate 30.
KWTX
A dozen more inches of rain needed to end Central Texas drought
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite significant rain Monday across Central Texas, Bell County Commissioners voted to extend its burn ban as officials say another at least 12 inches of rain are needed to end the drought. “Its good to have the rain for sure, it gives us a little...
KWTX
More of rural Central Texas getting high-speed internet access
SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A federal program is working to provide greater connectivity to hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in rural areas within San Saba and Lampasas counties. “Because of the pandemic, we saw where we had big pockets of this country that are not connected to internet,”...
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott pushes back against EPA action against Permian Basin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is concerned about action from the Environmental Protection Agency against the Permian Basin, and he is expressing those concerns to the Biden Administration. In a letter, Abbott responds to a potential ”discretionary redesignation” of the Permian Basin, a move he...
Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday
NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
just-food.com
Tyson Foods splashes out again with Texas beef plant investment
The US meat major is adding 143,000 square feet to the Amarillo site. Tyson Foods has announced more capital investment, with the US meat giant embarking on a US$200m expansion project at a Texas beef plant. The US meat major has earmarked the funds for its Amarillo facility to expand...
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Significant rain is expected across Central Texas this week with potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
Old Mystery Of Fearsome Outlaw’s Buried Childress County Treasure
Stories of outlaws and buried treasure aren't new to the Texas panhandle. There are stories all over of bandits who robbed and pillaged their way across the frontier, and hid the loot somewhere in our area. However, there are times when you hear a new story. For instance, have you...
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year
According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
