ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man charged in boating accident death

A Fremont man is facing charges in the death of an Omaha woman in a May boating accident. Garret Vanderheiden, 22, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Authorities said Vanderheiden was the suspected driver of a 30-foot Scarab that...
FREMONT, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, AL
Alma, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
City
Alma, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
City
Lillian, AL
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Daphne, AL
City
Mobile, AL
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Inc
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
OMAHA, NE
Southern Poverty Law Center

Emails Show Omaha Police Planned Deal With Far Right-linked Gun Shop

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska plans to trade tens of thousands of dollars' worth of expired helmets and bulletproof gear for roughly $3,000 worth of firearm equipment in a deal with a local tactical shop that has hosted international far-right politicians and an anti-Muslim speaker. Hatewatch obtained emails surrounding the deal, which the city council tabled on July 18 amid public scrutiny, through a public information request. The emails shed light on OPD’s relationships with far-right business owners who have ties to law enforcement. Nebraska activists tell Hatewatch they fear the swap between OPD and 88 Tactical, a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, is evidence of police willingness to work with organizations that have ties to the far right.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo

HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy