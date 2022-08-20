Read full article on original website
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man charged in boating accident death
A Fremont man is facing charges in the death of an Omaha woman in a May boating accident. Garret Vanderheiden, 22, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Authorities said Vanderheiden was the suspected driver of a 30-foot Scarab that...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
Omaha man accused of killing grandmother and great-grandmother, barricading himself in Iowa church
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man faces murder and several other charges after he allegedly killed his grandmother and great-grandmother, tried to kill a third person, and then barricaded himself in a church. Omaha Police said in an Aug. 13 statement that they were investigating a double homicide on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Sheriff’s office withdraws request to put up license plate cameras in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader pilot program will not be expanded for now. The Omaha City Council was supposed to make a decision Tuesday about allowing the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license plate reading cameras across the city. There are 15 cameras that the...
Kearney Hub
'A Century of Agricultural Aviation: 1921-2021' at the Nebraska Prairie Museum
HOLDREGE — At an airfield outside of Dayton, Ohio, in 1921, C.R. Nellie, an entomologist with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, came up with the idea of combating pests with an airplane. When he proposed his idea, Nellie’s concept was met with skepticism. Eventually a cooperative project was arranged...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years of prison time for a firearm
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment by the federal court as a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Gregg Grant, of Omaha, was sentenced on Aug. 19. to 70 months' imprisonment. Grant will begin his three-year supervised release once he finishes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Emails Show Omaha Police Planned Deal With Far Right-linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska plans to trade tens of thousands of dollars' worth of expired helmets and bulletproof gear for roughly $3,000 worth of firearm equipment in a deal with a local tactical shop that has hosted international far-right politicians and an anti-Muslim speaker. Hatewatch obtained emails surrounding the deal, which the city council tabled on July 18 amid public scrutiny, through a public information request. The emails shed light on OPD’s relationships with far-right business owners who have ties to law enforcement. Nebraska activists tell Hatewatch they fear the swap between OPD and 88 Tactical, a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, is evidence of police willingness to work with organizations that have ties to the far right.
klkntv.com
Nebraska expert calls social media threats against federal agents alarming
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) –Right now, federal agents are frightened for themselves and their families as they sift through dozens of threatening social media posts. This comes after more outrage over the FBI’s investigation into classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Right now, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
Kearney Hub
Their tree dead, Fremont couple opts to create an eagle from stump
FREMONT — Jim and Kathy Gibney knew they needed to do something after their huge pin oak tree died. The tree, which stood about 90 feet tall, was in the corner of their Fremont home’s front yard when they bought the property, where they have lived for 50 years.
News Channel Nebraska
Four Nebraskans take titles at 31st Annual Oregon Trail Rodeo
HASTINGS, NEB. – Four Nebraskans took home Oregon Trail Rodeo titles after the 31st annual event ended on August 21 in Hastings, Neb. Denton Oestmann, Auburn, won the tie-down roping; Jeff Johnston, Thedford, was the header for the team that won the team roping, and in the ranch bronc riding, Austin Rose, Blue Hill, won the Friday night event and Riggin Heikel, Pleasanton, won the Saturday night event.
KETV.com
Elkhorn fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — "The catch of a lifetime" is what an Elkhorn man says he found while competing in a fishing competition on the Missouri River. It was a cast that led him to something prehistoric!. Andy Moore's garage is filled with fishing poles. He's been fishing his whole...
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
Comments / 0