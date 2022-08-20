The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO