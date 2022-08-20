ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022-23 NHL team preview: Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres made history in 2021-22 as they missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, tying them for the longest stretch of futility in NHL history with the Florida Panthers, who missed out from 2001 to 2012. Though they ultimately added another notch to a very long list...
NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. What a Kirby Dach extension with the Canadiens could look like?. Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It now seems likely it’s only a matter of time before the Montreal Canadiens and Kirby Dach reach a contract extension. A two- or three-year bridge deal seems more likely than a long-term deal.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs

The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
The Kane Debate

It doesn’t matter if I’m sold on the idea of seeing Patrick Kane leave the Chicago Blackhawks to play for the Edmonton Oilers. Likewise, it doesn’t matter if you’re for or against seeing the future hall-of-famer draped in Oilers’ silks as his career winds down.
2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival

This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
Bears Cut Five Players

Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.
Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Chiefs Waive Three Players

Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
Commanders reach injury settlement with TE Sammis Reyes

Sammis Reyes is now a free agent and free to sign with a new NFL team. The Washington Commanders released the tight end after reaching an injury settlement, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. The Commanders placed Reyes on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury. By...
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement

DePaula: "The Phoenix Suns are bringing back their iconic “Sunburst” jerseys in purple this season. The new Classic Edition uniform celebrates the 30th anniversary of the team’s 1992-93 season and Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals." The Suns wore these same jerseys when Basketball Hall of...
