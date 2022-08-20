Read full article on original website
Beva Joan Baden
Beva Joan (Griebel) Weber Baden (BJ) of The Villages, FL passed away on Friday, August 12th at the age of 81. She was born on May 27, 1941, in Pipestone, MN where she grew up. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959. She was actively involved in The Celtic...
Cordella Faye Rice
Cordella Faye Rice, 75, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. She was born Thursday, September 19, 1946 in Norton, VA to Curtis Burley and Nettie M. (nee Bolling) Roberts. She moved to Wildwood, FL in 1972 from Floyd County, KY. She was a member of the Shady...
Kenneth R. Myers
Kenneth R. Myers, a beloved husband, loving father, proud “Pop-Pop” and reliable friend died on Thursday, August 18 in TVRH from an extremely aggressive cancer. He was 77. Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years Nancy Stahl Myers, daughters Carrie von der Sitt (Rob) of Chicago, Susanne Beaumont (Andrew) of Memphis, and four adoring grandchildren Nate, Jane and Audrey von der Sitt, and Isaac Beaumont. He is also survived by his brother Don Myers (Susan Wilson) from near Ashville, North Carolina.
Frances Kay Dover
Kay (Frances) Dover, 73, The Villages, Florida lost her battle with pneumonia on Aug 10, 2022. Her family and friends will miss the ever-welcoming Kay that brought smiles and laughter to all. Kay was born Frances Kay Alsup November 3, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama to Albert Alsup and Frances Alsup...
Jacqueline J. Stephenson
Jacqueline J. Stephenson, 92, of Wildwood, FL passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born Friday, September 13, 1929 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Glenn and Helena (nee Gardener) Cowan. She moved from Canada to Santa Barbara, California, where she met her...
Steven William Morgan
Steven William Morgan, 81, of The Villages Florida was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on August 19, 2022. Steve was born in Baltimore City, Maryland on June 1, 1941 and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where he attended Archbishop Hoban High School. He graduated from the third ever graduating class in 1959. Steve attended college at both Kent State University and Akron University and served in the United States Army and National Guard for 8 years. During this time, he met and married his wife Burdeen of 59 years on June 15, 1963.
Maureen Bossone
It is with great regret the family of Maureen (Rene) Bossone announces her passing on August 12, 2022 from pancreatic cancer in The Villages, Fla. Rene was born on September 2, 1949 living most of her life, working and raising her children in and around Norwalk CT. She retired from 32 years at General Electric in 2011. At that time, she relocated to The Villages Florida where she thrived in her retirement playing golf, Bunco, Bingo and meeting new friends. She enjoyed traveling around the state looking for new places to visit and hang out. While also keeping in contact with her family and friends back in CT who meant the world to her.
Marietta Grachek Reiter
Marietta Grachek Reiter, 99, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in The Villages, FL. She was born October 2, 1922, in Toledo to Anthony and Clara (Zarecki) Kozak. Marietta worked for Page Dairy Co. for 25 years and Vroman Foods for 9 years. She retired in 1984. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and polka dancing. She was a member of I.M.A and T.A.P.S.
George Ralph Blanchard III
On July 18, 2022 George Ralph Blanchard III, totally at peace with his God and man “slipped the surly bonds of earth and put out his hand and touched the face of God.” The latter borrowed from John Magee and paraphrased, for he too was a pilot and had soared alone “into the sunlit silence.”
Lady Lake police want salaries on par with peers in neighboring communities
Lady Lake police officers – the second-lowest paid law enforcement officers in Lake County – sat down at the bargaining table Monday morning with town officials. Starting base pay for officers in Wildwood recently increased to $51,000, something that is loudly being trumpeted by the Wildwood Police Department as a recruiting tool. Starting pay is going up to $51,000 in Leesburg. The starting pay at the Belleview Police Department is $53,000.
Cook at World of Beer nabbed while illegally riding moped on sidewalk
A cook at World of Beer in The Villages was nabbed while illegally riding a moped on the sidewalk. Nicholas Gene Darnell, 25, of Oxford, was riding the green moped shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near the Oak Leaf Apartment Homes when he crossed all lanes of traffic on County Road 466 and began riding on the sidewalk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Beautiful Morning In The Villages
You’ll never be disappointed getting up early in The Villages, especially when you wake up to a beautiful sunrise like this one. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Restaurant operator David Suleiman purchases Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing
Restaurant operator David Suleiman has purchased the Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing. The Angler’s Club, nestled atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, was a favorite place for Gary Morse to dine with other top Villages executives. It remains a members-only restaurant, although the Morses reportedly stopped going there when their executive offices were moved several years ago to Brownwood.
John Temple outdistances Rock Daze in Florida House bid
Longtime local educator John Temple outdistanced Villager Rock Daze in Tuesday’s GOP contest to succeed Brett Hage in the Florida House of Representatives. Temple will advance to face Democrat Ash Marwah in the November race. Temple beat Daze, a former military pilot, in the new District 52, which includes...
Author to discuss history of Paradise Park at Silver Springs during segregation
An advocate for a historical marker at Paradise Park at Silver Springs, which was once designated for “colored people,” will speak next month at a local church. Cynthia Graham, an educator, photographer, and lecturer whose advocacy was instrumental in the installation of the firs black historical marker by the Bureau of Historic Preservation at the former entrance to Paradise Park will speak on the history of park at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church, located at 7280 SE 135th St. in Summerfield.
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
Guest at hotel in The Villages tasered three times after police summoned
A guest at a hotel in The Villages was tasered three times after police were summoned to check on the status of a woman staying with him. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the Best Western Sure Stay Hotel at 1201 Avenida Central to check on a woman staying in Room 107 with 36-year-old Brian Edward Wilcoxon of Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A family member had expressed concern that the woman was being held against her will at the hotel.
Villager arrested after crashing in roundabout near Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager was arrested after crashing in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, was driving a white 2022 Honda CRV utility vehicle with a Florida dealer license plate shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when he was involved in single-vehicle crash in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Mission Hills Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash caused $800 in damage to a light pole in the roundabout and $500 in damage to the flowers. The vehicle was still running and stuck on top of the light pole when deputies arrived on the scene.
Wildwood police nab pair in stolen vehicle from Indiana with bogus license plate
Wildwood police nabbed a pair in a stolen vehicle from Indiana with a bogus license plate. The silver Jeep Patriot with an Indiana license plate which belonged on a gray 2007 Kia Sportage was pulled over Saturday morning in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check confirmed the Jeep Patriot had been reported stolen in Gary, Ind.
Sales representative for The Villages arrested on DUI charge with children in SUV
A sales representative for Properties of The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge with two children in her SUV. Ilona Brown, 46, who lives on Dzuro Drive in Oxford Oaks, was driving a white Volkswagen SUV at about 5:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 near U.S. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate. As the deputy followed the vehicle, it almost hit a curb and a traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Oxford Oaks.
