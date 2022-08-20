Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed
Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Breaks Silence After CrawsOver Game Was Suspended: "I Appreciate The Love And Hospitality Towards Me And My Folks Who Came Along For The Show!"
What was expected to be a magical afternoon didn't last long at the Seattle CrawsOver Pro-Am league. A host of NBA players traveled to the city to play in Jamal Crawford's league, drawing a lot of attention from fans. As soon as LeBron James was announced as one of the...
Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Join Exclusive NBA Club with Former Teammate
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem made his way back onto the roster and matches Lakers forward LeBron James in a career stat
RELATED PEOPLE
'I'm Disgusted!': Stephen A Smith Rant Takes Aim at Knicks Management
Smith went political to describe the reclusive New York front office.
LeBron James Tweeted Something That's Going Viral
On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that is going viral.
Miami Heat Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario
Cam Reddish currently finds himself on the New York Knicks after being traded by the Atlanta Hawks midseason before the NBA trade deadline. Will the former highly touted prospect manage to bounce back during the 2022-23 season?. Potential is a funny thing. It’s tantalizing. The opportunity to see it come...
Ty Lue Shares Thoughts on John Wall Signing
LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue is excited to coach John Wall
IN THIS ARTICLE
8th Overall Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Nik Stauskas, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 21. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
Knicks' Attempt to Lowball Danny Ainge For Donovan Mitchell Was Admirable
The Knicks are going low in their Donovan Mitchell trade offers.
The Miami Heat Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Miami Heat are not interested in trading for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
New Brooklyn Nets Star Sends Out A Tweet
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets star T.J. Warren sent out a tweet. He signed with the Nets this summer, and has also played for the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns.
Comments / 0