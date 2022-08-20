ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed

Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
NBA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Caron Butler
Person
Trae Young
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Josh Robbins
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Antawn Jamison
Person
Kyle Kuzma
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario

Cam Reddish currently finds himself on the New York Knicks after being traded by the Atlanta Hawks midseason before the NBA trade deadline. Will the former highly touted prospect manage to bounce back during the 2022-23 season?. Potential is a funny thing. It’s tantalizing. The opportunity to see it come...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Wizards#Athletic#The Southeast Division#Chase Hughes#Nbc Sports Washington#Yahoo Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy