Android Authority
Get ready: Some of Samsung's very old phones are about to get updates
You don't see old phones get support like this often. Samsung is preparing to release new phone updates. These updates will be going to a number of Samsung’s old devices. The handsets receiving an update include the Galaxy A7 and S5 Neo, as well as current phones like the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Note 10.
Android Authority
A $1,200 phone was the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2 2022
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was only just ahead of budget competition from Motorola. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was reportedly the most popular Android phone in North America in Q2. It was listed just ahead of the Moto G Power 2022 and Galaxy A13. Apple dominated the list, with iPhones...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Semiconductor saturation
How the global chip shortage turned to saturation, Days Gone news, and dogs crying with happiness, coming right up. 🌞 Good morning, and welcome to another Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m not sure what happened to Monday, but it seemed to fly by. Just two more days to go until I pick up the keys to my new apartment!
Android Authority
Is wireless charging bad for smartphone battery health?
Wireless charging can definitely have an impact on battery life, though many factors must be considered. Most premium and upper mid-range smartphones ship with wireless charging capabilities these days, allowing you to keep your battery topped up throughout the day. As convenient as this feature might be, however, should you worry about wireless charging affecting your smartphone’s battery’s health? Let’s break it down.
Android Authority
The post-Leica Huawei Mate 50 series is officially launching next month
The Mate 50 series comes almost two years after the Mate 40 line. Huawei has announced that the Mate 50 series will launch on September 6. This will be the first Huawei flagship line after its partnership with Leica ended. Huawei has had a tough time since a US trade...
Android Authority
How to change fonts for Android
For those who want to take their Android personalization to the next level, changing fonts is a great option. Here's how!. One of the best things about Android is its customizability. The Android operating system lets you personalize your experience down to the last detail, and one of the ways to do so is by changing fonts. That said, depending on the phone you have, it might not be straightforward. Here’s how to change fonts on Android.
Android Authority
The Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta isn't coming soon either
Nothing is targeting a beta release before the end of the year. Nothing has revealed that a Phone 1 Android 13 beta program will launch. This program is only set to kick off by the end of the year. Nothing confirmed to Android Authority this week that the Phone 1...
Android Authority
When was the first iPhone released?
Let's take a look at some of history's most important tech gadgets. “An iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator.” This was Steve Jobs’ description of the first iPhone, a revolutionary product that would shape the smartphone market and inspire manufacturers for years to come. It feels like ages have passed since this iconic tech gadget launch, and we know many of you are wondering exactly when the first iPhone launched. Let’s reminisce and look back at what could be the most important device in mobile tech.
Android Authority
What is Microsoft Edge? Everything you need to know
It's a viable alternative to Google Chrome. We’ve all seen Internet Explorer memes and jokes across the Internet. But Microsoft renamed and revamped its browser and packed it with features to make an excellent alternative to popular options like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. What is Microsoft Edge? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro take the fight to Sony to be the king of noise-cancelling buds
Not the king of noise-cancelling, but perhaps a prince. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest and greatest true wireless earbuds from a tech giant that’s becoming increasingly invested in building out an expansive ecosystem of interoperable gadgets. Part of that equation for many brands is a pair of flagship buds that differentiate themselves from cheaper sets thanks to active noise-cancelling (ANC).
Android Authority
How to quickly reinstall macOS on any Mac
It is possible to reinstall macOS without deleting your data. We'll show you both with and without data loss. There are many reasons to reinstall macOS. It can fix any one of several OS errors. Plus, it helps secure your Mac for sale if you need to wipe all of your data. There are a few different ways to do it, and not all require you to wipe your data. Here’s how to reinstall macOS on any Mac.
Android Authority
Here's what OnePlus has to say about OnePlus 10T bend test
OnePlus says the phone met or exceeded internal tests, including a weight being placed in the center of the phone. OnePlus has issued a response after the OnePlus 10T failed a YouTuber’s bend test. The company says that the OnePlus 10T met or exceeded durability testing in its labs.
Android Authority
With no real competition, Samsung is already coasting on its foldable lineup
It's still possible to blow a lead, even with the finish line in sight. Samsung holds almost all the cards in the world’s foldable phone market. Its dominant 88% market share is just a roll away from building hotels on Boardwalk and Park Place. However, like an overconfident Monopoly player, Samsung seems content to let its competition take another trip around the board before it bankrupts them. An ill-timed trip to jail or an unfortunate chance card could spoil the lead, but Samsung is willing to risk it. It’s coasting on the strength of its foldable lineup, and it’s about time for some real competition.
Android Authority
Apple announces iPhone 14 launch date, and it's really soon
Interestingly, Apple is doing an in-person event, despite rising COVID cases. Apple has set the iPhone 14 launch event for September 7. The event will feature in-person attendance, a first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Apple could also launch other products — including a possible iPad — during the show....
Android Authority
Nothing reveals Android 13 launch window on Phone 1, and it is not soon (Update)
Nothing founder Carl Pei has issued a non-answer to a question about Android 13 availability. Pei merely said that a product is “more than just its specs, features, and version numbers.”. Nothing later gave a statement confirming a launch window of “the first half of 2023.”. Updated, August...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: ⛰️ Samsung's watch for trekkers
Samsung's headlining smartwatch is in for review, plus Nothing's Android 13 upgrade, and more. 🍝 Good day all, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. I had a quite fantastic weekend filled with lovely food, absorbing company, and pleasant weather, but now it’s back to the grind!. Samsung...
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
Android Authority
How to delete iPhone search and browsing history
We all make mistakes on the web. Whether you’re worried about security, border searches, or embarrassment, there can be plenty of good reasons to scrub your web activity. Here’s how to delete search history on iPhone, whether you’re using Safari, Siri, Chrome, or Google Search. QUICK ANSWER.
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
Android Authority
Can't connect your phone to Android Auto? You're definitely not alone.
Scores of users have reported issues with device connections in Android Auto. Scores of users have reported that they can’t connect their phones to Android Auto. The issue seems to be related to a new Android Auto update. Android Auto is one of the most popular car entertainment platforms...
