Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
27east.com
Grave Concerns : Neighbor Speaks Out Against Sewage Plant Next to Her Family’s Land, The Cemetery, And Park in Hampton Bays
Her husband, Robert, their niece Judith Salmon and she are, said Linda Wells, ruefully, “the only living neighbors” of a sewage treatment plant under discussion for Hampton Bays. “Everybody else... more. Nicholas J. LaLota fended off the challenges of Michelle Bond and Anthony M. Figliola in the...
Register Citizen
Paul Newman’s legacy ‘under assault’ by CT foundation he started, daughters say in lawsuit
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two daughters of legendary actor, philanthropist and former Westport resident Paul Newman are claiming his legacy is “under assault” by the Newman’s Own Foundation he started to raise money for charity, according to a lawsuit filed in state court this week.
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
27east.com
They Come ‘In Droves’ And Leave with Bushels Of Illegally Harvested Blue Claw Crabs
Summertime crab poaching, a scourge that’s gone on throughout the South Fork for years, is at the forefront again, as neighbors whose homes surround Mecox Bay in Bridgehampton complain the... more. Nicholas J. LaLota fended off the challenges of Michelle Bond and Anthony M. Figliola in the Republican primary...
27east.com
Sag Harbor ZBA Says 152 Hampton Street Property Can Be Expanded, But Denies Retail Uses
The Sag Harbor Zoning Board of Appeals on August 16 agreed to grant Stephen Loeffler a pair of variances allowing him to build a 1,055-square-foot addition to a warehouse and... more. The early 1920s house, barn and four other structures at 100 Glover Street from the ... 24 Aug 2022...
Utility Worker Killed In Fall From Bucket Truck In Huntington Station
A 40-year-old utility worker has died after falling from a bucket truck during a job on Long Island. Emergency crews in Suffolk County were called just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, with reports that a worker had fallen in Huntington Station, along Park Avenue near East 5th Street. The...
longisland.com
SPCA: Lindenhurst Man Throws Cat into Great South Bay After Assaulting Owner
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lindehurst man with animal cruelty for throwing a cat into the Great South Bay after assaulting the cat's owner and threatening to harm him. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Christopher Garufi,...
Teen dies at hospital after being struck by car on Long Island
The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and South Street in East Garden City when he was hit by a Honda Civic around 1:15 a.m.
4 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Riverhead Intoxicated Driving Crash Into Tree
Four people were injured, including one seriously when their van hit a tree during an alleged intoxicated driving crash on Long Island. It took place in Riverhead around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 469 East Main St. According to Riverhead Police, responding officers located a 2007 Honda van that...
1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
Fiery car crash leaves one dead on Montauk Highway on LI: police
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said. The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news […]
Advocates push back on the ticketing of street vendors in the Town of Babylon
Advocates are slamming the Town of Babylon’s decision to ticket vendors selling fruit and flowers on the side of the road.
27east.com
Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million
A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island
DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
danspapers.com
New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk
A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville. According to Suffolk County Police,...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Health Department Issues Advisory against Bathing at 23 Beaches
Due to heavy rainfall yesterday, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 23 beaches listed below. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building.
Comments / 1