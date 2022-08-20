ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Quogue, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuntingtonNow

Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Quogue, NY
City
Hampton Bays, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Long#J Long#East End#Elementary School#Hospice#East Quogue School#The Board Of Education#R J O Shea Funeral Home#St Rosalie
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
OAKDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Obituaries
27east.com

Century-Old Southampton Compound Sells For $6 Million

A century-old Southampton compound recently sold for $6 million even. On 2.7 acres at 144 Edge of Woods Road in the hamlet of North Sea, the estate has three renovated... more. The Springs home built in 1880 for Julius Parsons, a seventh-generation Parsons in East Hampton, ... by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Sticker shock greets back-to-school shoppers on Long Island

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- Back-to-school shopping isn't cheap. Parents are being asked to buy more this year amid higher prices caused by inflation.On Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke to experts and families about the financial pressure to buy needed supplies.Six-year-old Dillon Hernandez of Deer Park is counting the days until school starts, as his parents count cash they are spending."Shoes, pencils and backpack," Hernandez sad.The Pratos of Lynbrook have three sons to buy for and said they have already spent close to $400. They are banking on sale items."We're doing back-to-school shopping for the winter. We got some t-shirts," a...
DEER PARK, NY
danspapers.com

New Menu, New Name, New Era at The Suffolk in Riverhead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After closing their kitchen at the start of this year, the Suffolk Theater — newly branded as The Suffolk — has a fully revamped and excitingly inventive new food program to go with their updated name. The changes come...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for 7 Burglaries at Nassau Businesses

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hicksville man on Tuesday, August 23,. 2022 at 4:10 pm in Hempstead. According to detectives, a thorough investigation determined that Scott. Gilmor, 45, of 125 Cortland Avenue, was responsible for multiple Burglaries that. occurred in Nassau County on the following dates:. ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy