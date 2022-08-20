Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 23rd. She discussed many of the developments around the county, talked about residents who will be displaced by NCDOT’s VinFast upgrades, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Construction to ‘transform’ Chapel Hill mall. Here’s what will happen first.
University Place hasn’t undergone such a significant redevelopment in over 30 years.
Raleigh Owns Land Around Moore Square. Will It Be Developed Equitably?
It's not every day that a parcel of valuable land right in the middle of downtown Raleigh opens up for redevelopment—much less two sites at the same time. This October, the Raleigh City Council will receive a final recommendation for the redevelopment plan for two parcels of city-owned land: Moore Square East and Moore Square South. The eastern parcel encompasses 2.5 acres of land located at 215 South Person Street, while the southern site includes a 0.9-acre site at 225 East Davie Street and 228-230 East Martin Street.
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
A new Food Lion opens today in the Triangle, the chain’s third new store this year
The store will carry items with ties to the local community and NC, such as beer from Pittsboro-based Carolina Brewery.
chapelboro.com
Developers Plan for Demolition of University Place’s South End This Fall
Nearly three years since submitting their first application to the Town of Chapel Hill, the owners of University Place mall say we’re not far from seeing some major redevelopment begin — perhaps as soon as this fall. University Place and its owner company, Ram Realty, completed an initial...
cbs17
Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
Johnston County is set to unveil its first food hall this week. Here’s your guide.
A mac and cheese bar, a famous chicken sandwich and a bar in a former cigar humidor are all part of Old North State Food Hall along Interstate 95.
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
Please wash your hands: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 23)
A Mexican restaurant in Morrisville this week had multiple handwashing violations.
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$19.4 million awarded for multi-family housing in areas damaged by Matthew, Florence
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Local governments can now apply for gap financing to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. A total of $19.4 million will be allocated by October 2022 for shovel-ready projects that...
Several more all-way stops are coming to Johnston County. Here’s where — and why.
NCDOT usually converts one or two intersections at a time. But this time it’s nine.
ourstate.com
The Old House on the Hill
The dilapidated mansion on Boylan Avenue had long caught Sarah Kunz’s eye during her daily commutes into Raleigh’s Warehouse District. When she started dating Jeff Shepherd, she made sure that the two would stroll by it together. She wanted to gauge whether he saw in this old house what she did.
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Free Speech vs. Government Tyranny in Orange County
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
Residents call out affordable housing crisis. Here’s what they want an NC city to do.
“That Thirty for Thirty (strategy), it can change somebody’s life,” Durham resident Regina Mays said.
virginiatraveltips.com
17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
Gov. Cooper speaks out on Centene’s move to abandon Charlotte hub
RALEIGH, N.C. — Last summer, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper stood on a stage at the Centene Corp. construction site in University City where the health-care company had committed to invest $1 billion and add at least 3,200 jobs in the years ahead. Last week — a little more than...
