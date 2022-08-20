ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 23rd. She discussed many of the developments around the county, talked about residents who will be displaced by NCDOT’s VinFast upgrades, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
indyweeknc

Raleigh Owns Land Around Moore Square. Will It Be Developed Equitably?

It's not every day that a parcel of valuable land right in the middle of downtown Raleigh opens up for redevelopment—much less two sites at the same time. This October, the Raleigh City Council will receive a final recommendation for the redevelopment plan for two parcels of city-owned land: Moore Square East and Moore Square South. The eastern parcel encompasses 2.5 acres of land located at 215 South Person Street, while the southern site includes a 0.9-acre site at 225 East Davie Street and 228-230 East Martin Street.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh neighbors fight against proposed rezoning in historic area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed rezoning could change the face of a historic neighborhood. In the middle of Raleigh’s Mordecai community, there could be a new 300-unit apartment complex with some retail space. Neighbors are trying to fight against it. “We share a lot line,” said Katerina...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
ourstate.com

The Old House on the Hill

The dilapidated mansion on Boylan Avenue had long caught Sarah Kunz’s eye during her daily commutes into Raleigh’s Warehouse District. When she started dating Jeff Shepherd, she made sure that the two would stroll by it together. She wanted to gauge whether he saw in this old house what she did.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Free Speech vs. Government Tyranny in Orange County

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
virginiatraveltips.com

17 Best Day Trips From Raleigh (+ A Few Weekend Trips!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a mixture of a metropolis and Southern charm, Raleigh, North Carolina is the place to go! But, there are many amazing day trips from Raleigh, too!
RALEIGH, NC
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
RALEIGH, NC

